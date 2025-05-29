Stakeholders Emphasize Digital Inclusion at USPF Impact Alliance Launch

Vanessa Obioha

At the launch of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) Impact Alliance in Lagos, stakeholders underscored the critical need for digital inclusion in Nigeria. Established by the federal government, the USPF was designed to support national policy objectives by expanding access to information and communication technologies (ICTs) in rural, unserved, and underserved areas.

Though the Fund has operated for years, the new Impact Alliance aims to specifically boost digital connectivity nationwide, particularly as a tool for job creation among Nigeria’s growing youth population.

“The country’s population now is a youthful population, and we need to put them into use as quickly as possible by providing these infrastructures and making sure that those people in the rural areas, underserved and unserved areas, are meaningfully engaged with digital infrastructure and the capacity building so that they can always learn and become gainfully employed,” said USPF secretary Yomi Arowosafe.

As of March 2024, over 163 million Nigerians had internet access, driven by the growth of mobile broadband networks, affordable data plans, and a broadband penetration rate of 43.5 per cent. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), mobile subscriptions reached 138.7 million by December 2024. However, a persistent digital divide between urban and rural areas remains, a gap the USPF is determined to close.

The Lagos event also served as a platform to explore how digital infrastructure can be sustained through public-private partnerships. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani emphasised the need for long-term sustainability.

“Moving forward, what we’re saying is we don’t want the government to just put this money there without ensuring sustainability,” said the Minister, “and one of the easiest ways to ensure sustainability is to ensure that we’re working with partners who also make the same investment so that when we bring all together, we can go further in making our country proud.”

Arowosafe expressed optimism about the level of interest shown by stakeholders at the Lagos event and hopes to see a similar response in other gatherings.