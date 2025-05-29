Report: Nigeria, Mali Lead in DDoS Attacks across West Africa in Q3, Q4 2024

Emma Okonji

Although distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks on Nigeria dropped significantly in Q3 and Q4 of 2024, Nigeria and Mali still have the highest DDoS attacks across West Africa, according to the latest Threat Intelligence Report released by NETSCOUT, a global provider of enterprise performance management, carrier service assurance, cybersecurity and DDoS protection solutions.

According to the Threat Intelligence Report, that covers July to December 2024, which delves into trends and methodologies used in attacks globally, Nigeria and Mali lead in West Africa’s DDoS threat landscape.

DDoS is a malicious cyberattack that aims to disrupt normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic from multiple compromised computer systems.

The report said Nigeria was exposed to 1,716 strikes, a significant drop from the 2,721 incidents seen in the first half of 2024. In contrast, Mali experienced a more than ten-fold increase in 2H 2024, up from just 115 seen previously between January and June 2024 to 1,637 in the second half of the year.

Giving details about the DDoS attacks across West African countries, Regional Director for Africa at NETSCOUT, Bryan Hamman, said: “Web search portals and all other information services bore the brunt of attacks in Mali, with an astounding average duration of 1,197 minutes per incident. This was followed by wired telecommunications carriers, which was also the most targeted industry at a global level during the same period, with more than 2,1 million incidents.

“In Nigeria, the most frequently targeted sectors included telecommunications resellers and computing infrastructure providers. Beauty salons also featured on the country’s top ten list, alongside wired telecommunications carriers, then commercial banking, used merchandise retailers, tyre dealers, and household electronics wholesalers. This shows once again how threat actors adapt their strategies accordingly within different countries to target those industries that are strong in individual sovereign territories.”

The report further explained that Nigeria experienced some of the region’s most complex DDoS campaigns, peaking at 22 distinct vendors used in a single attack, primarily TCP, Domain Name System (DNS) amplification and Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) flood DDoS attacks, also known as Ping flood attacks.

The report also said Liberia emerged as the next most affected country, recording 1,189 DDoS attacks, down slightly from 1,515 incidents in the first half of the year. Here, computer systems design services businesses were heavily targeted, suffering 360 attacks over the six-month period. The most frequently used attack vector was DNS amplification, with STUN amplification not far behind.

“In Ghana, DDoS activity dropped significantly in the second half of the year, falling to only 917 attacks versus 4,753 earlier in the year. Three of the top four types of businesses under fire this time were ICT-related, namely web search portals and information services (317), wired telecommunications carriers (43) and computing infrastructure providers (4). Interestingly, footwear manufacturers ranked third, with 14 attacks over the second half of 2024,” the report said.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo made its debut in NETSCOUT’s regional rankings, landing in fifth place with 879 reported attacks, according to Hamman.

“While the most significant attack peaked at a modest 0.74 Gbps, the complexity was notable – with up to 15 vectors used in a single attack. Computing infrastructure providers were primarily affected, but a single incident aimed at a satellite telecommunications organisation lasted for a gruelling 689 minutes.

“By the same token, Cameroon may not have been the most targeted country, with 811 incidents, nor experienced the most sophisticated attacks, but statistics gathered show that the maximum bandwidth of its largest DDoS attack measured 200.43 Gbps – surpassing even Nigeria’s 148.77 Gbps,” the report added.

The report also said Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea and the Republic of the Congo, all experienced lower attack frequencies, at 495, 341 and 329 incidents respectively. Of these three countries, Côte d’Ivoire faced the largest attack, at a bandwidth of 8.66 Gbps, with the primary target being on wired telecommunications carriers. Following the ICT trend, Guinea’s wireless telecommunications carriers faced the most pressure, while in the Republic of the Congo, telecommunications resellers were hardest hit, the report further said.