Oye Urges Appointment of Ambassadors, Inauguration of MDA Boards to Propel Governance

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye, has called on the federal and state governments to immediately appoint ambassadors and inaugurate boards of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), in strict adherence to their enabling laws.

Oye, who is also the Chairman of the Organised Private Sector in Nigeria (OPSN), said the current structure has fostered a two-man leadership dynamic, typically between the Minister and the Head of MDA, leading to decisions being made in isolation, often devoid of critical input from the private sector and civil society.

According to a statement, Oye spoke in Benin City, during the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Summit.

He said, “The governments at both national and state levels, must take immediate action to appoint Ambassadors and inaugurate Boards for various parastatals in accordance with their enabling laws, ensuring that these bodies convene regularly to enhance effective governance.

“The current state of affairs, characterised by a concentration of power in a two-person rule- Hon. Minister and Head of MDAs, is detrimental to the functioning of these agencies, they are not insulated from political influence, as it stifles the critical input and insights from the private sector in both policy formulation and execution.”

The NACCIMA boss added, “By restoring a collaborative framework that includes diverse stakeholders, the government can enhance transparency, accountability, limit adverse political influence and innovation, ultimately strengthening the capacity of these agencies to drive meaningful balanced progress and economic development.”