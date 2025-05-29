NIS Cracks Down on 127 Foreign Nationals over Cybercrimes, Overstay

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has cracked down on 127 suspected foreign nationals at involved in various cybercrime activities and irregular migration at Hotoro Ring Road area of Nasarawa Local Government, Kano State.

The Comptroller of Immigration in Kano State, Kabir Danja, stated that the arrests were made during a targeted operation based on credible intelligence, which uncovered a hideout used by the suspects for cybercrime activities.

According to him, “A total of 206 individuals were arrested, including 86 Nigeriens, 41 Chadians, and 80 Nigerians. Of the 206 suspects, 185 were males and 21 were females between the ages of 25 and 35 years.”

He noted that the 80 Nigerian nationals among the arrested individuals have been transferred to the custody of the police for further investigation and prosecution.

The comptroller revealed that most of the 127 foreign nationals had entered the country illegally through unauthorized entry points and did not have the required residence or travel documents.

He also said that the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has directed that the irregular migrants be repatriated after the conclusion of investigation into their activities.