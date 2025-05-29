Nigerian Navy @69: Naval Dockyard Limited Holds Free Medical Outreach in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

As part of the events commemorating the 69th anniversary of its establishment, the Nigerian Navy launched a large-scale free medical outreach in Victoria Island, Lagos, delivering critical healthcare services to hundreds of people.

The initiative, which has drawn a diverse crowd of beneficiaries, is one of several community engagement activities lined up for this year’s Navy Week.

The outreach, tagged “Medical Rhapsody,” is designed to serve as a bridge between the Navy and the civilian population, and to reaffirm the Armed Forces’ ongoing commitment to humanitarian service.

The initiative was formally launched at the Naval Dockyard in Victoria Island, a location which provided both visibility and accessibility to target beneficiaries — predominantly low-income earners working within the commercial district.

Speaking at the venue, Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu, highlighted the importance of the outreach in the context of the Navy’s broader social responsibility efforts.

“This medical outreach is in line with the Chief of Naval Staff’s mission to connect with the public, build goodwill, and promote strong community ties,” he said.

“Services provided include basic blood tests, eye examinations, blood pressure checks, provision of eyeglasses, and free medications. Where necessary, patients are referred for further treatment.”

Rear Admiral Shehu stressed that while Victoria Island is generally considered a high-income area, the outreach was aimed at the often-overlooked segment of the population — namely, workers such as cleaners, security guards, market vendors, food sellers, artisans, and other service providers who support the bustling business environment but may lack access to quality healthcare.

“While Victoria Island is known as an upscale area, many of those benefiting from this outreach are not residents but workers who support businesses and residents in this environment. This effort ensures that everyone, regardless of status, has access to quality healthcare,” he noted.

The outreach was well-organised, with medical tents and consultation points set up across the venue to cater to a variety of health needs. A team of Navy medical personnel, along with volunteer health workers, were on hand to provide comprehensive services ranging from general medical consultations to specialised care in dental health and optometry.

In addition to providing prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs at no cost, the outreach also offered educational resources on preventative healthcare. Attendees were given advice on managing chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, and were encouraged to follow up with medical professionals where necessary.

According to the organisers, the Nigerian Navy aims to serve at least 500 individuals over the course of the programme, although early turnout suggested that the number could be significantly higher. Many attendees expressed gratitude for the initiative, describing it as a “lifeline” in a climate where access to affordable healthcare remains a major challenge for the working class.

Last year’s edition of the outreach took place near the Oniru Palace, targeting a different segment of the Lagos population. The decision to host this year’s event in another part of Victoria Island reflects the Navy’s strategy of rotating outreach locations to ensure broader reach and impact.

Observers noted that the initiative aligns with the Nigerian Navy’s renewed focus on civil-military relations, especially in urban centres where the presence of the armed forces is often limited to security operations.

By offering direct benefits to the public, the Navy not only builds trust but also demonstrates a compassionate side to military service that resonates with local communities.

In recent years, the Nigerian Navy has expanded its community support efforts beyond medical care to include environmental clean-up campaigns, youth empowerment schemes, and educational support projects.

These efforts form part of a wider defence diplomacy agenda aimed at softening the image of the military and fostering deeper partnerships between security institutions and the civilian populace.

As the Navy Week continues with parades, exhibitions, and commemorative events across the country, the impact of this medical outreach will likely endure beyond the anniversary, offering both tangible relief to beneficiaries and symbolic reassurance of the Navy’s commitment to the nation’s welfare — both on and off the water.