NGO Tells FG to Ban Sale of Flavoured Tobacco to Children

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

A non-governmental organization, Gatefield has charged the federal government and stakeholders in the health sector to ban sales of flavored tobacco and prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to children.

Health communication specialist Omei Bongos stated this in Abuja on Wednesday while speaking at the Mother’s March, to commemorate the World No Tobacco Day, stated that despite National Tobacco Control Act that regulates tobacco, there are no regulations that prohibit the sales of e-cigarettes, vapes to children hence it should be banned.

Bongos explained that e-cigarettes and vapes are produced with fruits and candy mints making them attractive to children adding that the tobacco industry do this on purpose because they want children to be hooked but neglects the health injury it poses to them.

“e-cigarettes contains nicotine which is highly addictive and dangerous for children. There’s no compromise there. So, I’m calling on the government as well to also not compromise, protect the health of children. Because the thing about the tobacco industry, they like to be one step ahead of us.

“The government just needs to take a stand and strengthen what we already have in our policies, and ban the sale of flavored tobacco, prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to children.” he said.

She emphasized that government needs to strengthen policies on tobacco for adults not just children which can lead to addictions and endanger lives.

“There has to be a policy shift now, clear policy action so that great numbers of children are protected people below the age of 25 still have brains that are developing, and nicotine can affect developing brains. It can lead to a greater propensity for addiction.

“There’s also evidence that intake of vapes, e-cigarettes, because of the nicotine, it raises your adrenaline, spikes blood pressure, and increases the risk of stroke and heart attacks down the line.

“There are real health issues with this. Brain development in children, addiction, and also serving as a gateway drug for other tobacco products and nicotine-containing products,” she added.

