NGO Tasks Media on Reports to Eliminate Violence against Women, Children

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A non -governmental organisation (NGO), Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN), has charged media practitioners to be proactive and ethical in their reporting while actively engaging in efforts to eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

The Executive Director of the organisation, Mrs. Atinuke Odukoya, gave the charge in her opening address at a Strategic Media Hangout held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The event aimed at fostering collaborative efforts among religious, traditional, and media stakeholders in addressing and preventing violence against women and girls.

The event featured prominent resource per-sons, including a veteran broadcaster, Mr. Eddy Aina, who delivered the keynote address entitled: ‘Ethical Media Reporting on the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls: Balancing Truth, Sensitivity, and

Impact’.

The event, which produced a communique, also featured communication expert, Prof. Helen Bodunde; representative of the League of Imams and Alfas, Dr. Afiz Musa; Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State chapter, Apostle Jacob Adeaga, and Gboyega Olaniyi, a media practitioner while Lola Meduteni moderated the panel session for the event.

The media hangout has its theme: ‘Partnership for Enhanced Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Prevention Among Religious and Traditional Stakeholders in Ogun and Osun States’.

In the communique issued at the end of the event, stakeholders called for collective action involving government, media, religious and traditional leaders, civil society, and community members must to collaborate in order to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

They advocated that government should enact and enforce comprehensive laws aimed at the prevention of VAWG and the protection of survivors.

In addition, stakeholders recommended marriage counselling, which should be institutionalized and made compulsory for intending couples to promote healthy relationships and prevent domestic violence.

It was also stated that all hands must be on deck to ensure a society where dignity, safety, and equality are guaranteed for all.