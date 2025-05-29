  • Thursday, 29th May, 2025

NGO Tasks Media on Reports to Eliminate Violence against Women, Children

Nigeria | 31 seconds ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A non -governmental organisation (NGO), Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN), has charged media practitioners to be proactive and ethical in their reporting while actively engaging in efforts to eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

The Executive Director of the organisation, Mrs. Atinuke Odukoya, gave the charge in her opening address at a Strategic Media Hangout held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The event aimed at fostering collaborative efforts among religious, traditional, and media stakeholders in addressing and preventing violence against women and girls.

The event featured prominent resource per-sons, including a veteran broadcaster, Mr. Eddy Aina, who delivered the keynote address entitled: ‘Ethical Media Reporting on the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls: Balancing Truth, Sensitivity, and
Impact’.

The event, which  produced a communique, also featured communication expert, Prof. Helen Bodunde; representative of the League of Imams and Alfas, Dr. Afiz Musa; Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State chapter, Apostle Jacob Adeaga, and Gboyega Olaniyi, a media practitioner while Lola Meduteni moderated the panel session for the event.

The media hangout has its theme: ‘Partnership for Enhanced Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Prevention Among Religious and Traditional Stakeholders in Ogun and Osun States’.

In the communique issued at the end of the event, stakeholders called for collective action involving  government, media, religious and traditional leaders, civil society, and community members must to collaborate in order to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

They advocated that government should enact and enforce comprehensive laws aimed at the prevention of VAWG and the protection of survivors.

In addition, stakeholders recommended marriage counselling, which should be institutionalized and made compulsory for intending couples to promote healthy relationships and prevent domestic violence.

It was also stated that all hands must be on deck to ensure a society where dignity, safety, and equality are guaranteed for all.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.