Lagos Pays 21,000 Pensioners, Retirees N70bn in Five Years

•Spends over N1.5bn on workforce development, training

Segun James





In line with its policy on “Pay-As-You-Go,” Lagos State Government paid over N70 billion to 20,956 retirees across all categories of civil servants in the last five years.

That was in demonstration of the government’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of the public service workforce.

The government invested more than N1.5 billion in training, welfare and development programmes for its employees in the last year.

Head of Service, Bode Agoro, disclosed the moves Wednesday during a press briefing to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat’s second term in office, at Alausa, Ikeja.

Agoro stated that over N15 billion was paid to 6,024 retirees in 2024 to clear the pension arrears.

He said, “Mr. Governor has demonstrated unwavering commitment to clearing pension arrears. In year 2024, a total of N15,108,672,919.19 was paid to 6,024 retirees in the Mainstream, Local Government, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and other State Government parastatals.

“From May 2019 when the current administration began until December 2024, a cumulative sum of N70,198,214,414.11 had been paid to 20,956 retirees across all categories mentioned above.

“The settlement of these pension arrears is a monumental achievement in the Lagos State Public Service, reflecting Mr. Governor’s steadfast dedication to addressing the challenges faced by retirees in the state.”

The head of service added, “Additionally, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), on behalf of the state government, concluded sensitisation programmes for public servants in all the five divisions of the state.

“These programmes, held in October and December 2024, supported public servants to provide updated information for processing of their retirement benefits and ensured their records are current with their respective PFAs for seamless pension payment.”

Agoro disclosed that investments spanned multiple areas, including skills acquisition programmes, capacity-building retreats, industrial training placements, and post-service welfare schemes for retirees.

A highlight of the report showed that 258 retirees benefitted from skills acquisition training in areas, such as fish farming, soap production, and natural fruit processing.

In addition, Directorate of Public Service Standard and Performance processed 133 approvals for postgraduate research across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), while over 1,657 students were placed in MDAs for the State’s Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

The state also hosted several strategic conferences and retreats for civil service officers, including the 2025 South-west Strategic Meeting of Heads of Service and a retreat for HR Directors focused on leadership development.

“This strategic investment reflects our administration’s commitment to repositioning the public service for optimal performance and innovation,” Agoro said.

He stated that the initiatives were in alignment with Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ development agenda.

He said the initiatives had not only strengthened capacity, but also promoted innovation and professionalism across MDAs, ensuring that the Lagos State public service remains one of the most efficient in the country.