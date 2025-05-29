Katsina to Secure Additional N50bn SURWASH Projects 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has announced plans by his administration to secure an additional N50 billion worth of Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation And Hygiene (SURWASH) projects.

Radda, who disclosed this Thursday while inaugurating eight borehole-based water supply schemes in Katsina metropolis, added that his government will secure the funds this year for the execution of water projects in the state.

He said the funds will scale up the government’s efforts in providing potable water to underserved communities across the state, enhance existing infrastructures and ensure resilience in water supply for both urban and rural areas.

He added that his administration has invested heavily in the water supply scheme and explored global solutions, including the World Bank supported SURWASH project, where over N25 billion worth of water projects are being implemented in the state.

Radda said: “Since the beginning of this administration, we have prioritised heavy direct investment in the water scheme, implementing transformative projects that address both urban and rural water challenges.

“Through strategic collaboration, we have explored global solutions, including the World Bank supported SURWASH project for results, where over N25 billion worth of water projects are currently at various stages of completion in the state.

“This significant intervention reinforces our resolve to ensure sustainability, efficiency and accessibility in water governance. In furtherance to this mission, we are set to procure an additional N50 billion worth of water projects this year under the SURWASH programme.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Bashir Gambo-Saulawa, said the state government has provided sustainable and clean water to communities in over 10 local government areas of the state.

He reiterated that Governor Radda’s revolving efforts in tackling water scarcity in the state has brought what he termed tangible improvements in providing clean and safe water to rural and urban centres.

The commissioner stated that the government’s investment in the water supply scheme will accelerate the state’s journey towards universal access to clean water, improving public health and fostering economic growth across the state.

Gambo-Saulawa said his ministry will continue to advance the government’s water supply initiatives and explore innovative solutions to improve water accessibility and expand supply coverage in the state.

On his part, the Managing Director of Katsina State Water Board, Dr. Tukur Hassan Tingilin, said the state government has rehabilitated eight water supply schemes at the cost of N3,080,102.866.00.

“The eight number water supply schemes rehabilitated by the state government are Sabuwar Unguwa, Rahamawa/Abbatoir, Makera Quarters, Bayan NYSC, Tudun Yan Lihidda, Dutsen-Safe, Barhim Housing Estate and FMC Housing Estate,” he said.

He explained that 70,000 residents of the benefiting communities will be supplied with adequate and clean drinking water with targeted supply time of not less than six hours per day.

He added that committees have been inaugurated in the benefiting communities to ensure the functionality and sustainability of the projects.

“In addition, grievances redress committees were also formed to mediate and end crisis at the various community level,” he said.