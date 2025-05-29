Insecurity: Okpebholo Orders Oke-Oroma, Obagie, Amagba Communities, others to Renounce Cultism

• To pave way for new city devt

Edo State Government on Wednesday gave a window of restitution to cult members in the state to renounce their activities and turn over a new leaf, stating that those in possession of illegal arms and ammunition should surrender them to the authorities in exchange for amnesty. Governor Monday Okpebholo made this known yesterday while meeting with the leaders of Obagie, Oke-Oroma, and Amagba communities over land and insecurity concerns in Benin City.

While restating his administration’s resolve to develop the proposed new city around the communities, the governor said a technical committee will soon be announced to handle the restitution of cult members and criminally minded youths in a bid to reduce the menace of violent crime, including kidnapping.

“A major component of the amnesty programme for such youths will include skills acquisition and empowerment programme so that they can be useful to themselves and the society on the long run,” Okpebholo said.

He assured the community leaders of his support in bringing about lasting peace in their areas, especially as government embarked on the development of the new city in their domain.

According to him, peace will be restored to all restive communities in the state, including Obagie, Oke-oroma and Amagba in Benin City.

He added that government was ready to listen to victims of property demolition by the immediate past administration, saying, “Those whose properties were affected should see the Committee on Land Resolution with their papers.”

On the development of LOT ‘A’ in the new city plan, the governor said government will look around and protect the traditional sites in the process of developing the new town while those in LOT ‘B’ could come forward with their documents to the committee once the process commenced.

The governor also stated that government was ready to carry out a regularisation of land properties in the affected areas so that property owners could have their lands back in other LOTS.

He called on property owners in the state to register their properties with Edo Geographical Information System. “Survey your land and register them with Edo GIS so that you can collect your land titles,” the governor said.

In their reaction, the communities assured the governor of their support, especially in the development of the LOT ‘A’ in the new city and in his drive to improve the security of the communities.

Pa. Michael Omoruyi, Pa Abel Emokpae, and Ebo Amagba spoke, respectively, for Obagie, Oke-Oroma and Amagba communities.

They recalled that Edo State Government under the immediate past administration had serially engaged the communities in violent confrontations, which the communities described as regrettable because of the loss of lives and property.

They commended Okpebholo for setting up the committee to engage them, saying it is the first time the state government was interfacing with them since 2017 when their lands were first acquired by government.

Okpebholo had a few weeks ago set up the Committee on Land Resolution in the state with Dr. Tony Ikpasaja as Chairman and Dr. Abdulwasiu Oyakhire as Secretary.

Other members of the committee included Surveyor General of the State, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Physical Planning, a state counsel from the Ministry of Justice, and Dr. Felix Iyalomhen from the office of the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly.