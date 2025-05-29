Gusakov: Better Pricing Model Will Enhance Ride-hailing Business

Senior Director in charge of Europe, Middle East and Africa at inDrive, Ilya Gusakov, shares insight about the prospects of ride-hailing industry in Nigeria, and the company’s operations in Africa and Middle East. Emma Okonji presents the excerpts:

inDrive operates with a unique peer-to-peer pricing model. How has this approach impacted the ride-hailing industry, especially in the EMEA region?

inDrive’s peer-to-peer pricing model has disrupted the traditional ride-hailing industry by giving both passengers and drivers greater control over pricing. This approach fosters transparency, allowing passengers to propose fares and drivers to accept, counter, or decline based on market conditions. In developing markets, where affordability and fair earnings are crucial, our model ensures flexibility in pricing, making mobility more accessible while helping drivers earn a fair wage. It also reduces reliance on fixed algorithmic pricing, which often lacks transparency and fairness.

What challenges and opportunities do you see for inDrive in highly competitive markets like Africa and the Middle East?

User acquisition and retention present significant challenges in competitive markets, particularly when facing platforms with established market dominance. \, infrastructure limitations, and safety concerns further complicate the landscape. However, inDrive’s distinctive model offers a clear opportunity for differentiation. By emphasizing fairness, offering lower commission rates, and adapting to local market needs, we provide a compelling alternative that benefits both drivers and riders. Moreover, our expansion into courier and intercity services enables us to capitalize on the rising demand for logistics solutions across the region.

How does inDrive leverage technology and data analytics to improve user experience and safety?

Technology is at the core of our operations. We use data analytics to optimize ride-matching, detect potential safety risks, and improve route efficiency. Our in-app safety features, such as real-time location sharing, emergency assistance, and driver verification, enhance security for both riders and drivers. Additionally, we analyze trip data to identify high-risk areas, helping us implement proactive safety measures in collaboration with local authorities.

With AI and automation shaping the future of mobility, how does inDrive plan to integrate these technologies while maintaining its human-centred approach?

While AI and automation are transforming mobility, inDrive remains committed to a people-first approach. We use AI to enhance—not replace—human decision-making. For example, AI helps detect fraudulent activity, optimize pricing suggestions, and while still allowing passengers and drivers to negotiate fares. We believe that technology should empower users rather than dictate rigid pricing models, which is why our approach balances automation with personal choice.

What are your expansion plans for the EMEA region, and which specific countries or cities are you focusing on?

inDrive is continuously expanding across the EMEA region, with a focus on markets where affordable, fair, and flexible mobility solutions are in demand. We are actively growing in cities across Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, with recent expansions in countries such as Zambia and Zimbabwe. We also plan to deepen our presence in high-demand markets by expanding our courier and intercity services, addressing broader mobility needs beyond ride-hailing.

inDrive’s model allows drivers and passengers to negotiate fares. How do you ensure fair pricing and prevent exploitation on either side?

Fairness is built into our model. We provide real-time price recommendations based on market trends, ensuring that both drivers and passengers have a reference point for negotiations. Additionally, driver ratings, passenger feedback, and safety monitoring help maintain accountability. We also educate users about fair pricing through in-app notifications and local engagement efforts, ensuring that both sides make informed decisions.

How does inDrive handle driver welfare and balance affordability for riders and profitability for drivers?

Driver welfare is one of the key priorities for inDrive. Unlike other platforms that take high commissions, we operate with a lowest commission structure in most markets, ensuring drivers keep more of their earnings. We also provide support programs, such as safety training and financial literacy resources, to empower drivers. At the same time, our flexible pricing model allows riders to find affordable options while still giving drivers a say in what they earn, maintaining a healthy balance between affordability and fair pay. Many of our drivers are also passengers—or vice versa—which helps us build and strengthen a sense of community. By being part of that community, we’re able to challenge injustice together.

What do you think the future of mobility looks like in the EMEA region, and how is inDrive preparing for these changes?

inDrive is continuously expanding beyond ride-hailing as part of our journey to becoming a true superapp. Our growing portfolio, which includes courier, freight, and intercity services, is already delivering meaningful value across the EMEA region. These verticals are tailored to meet diverse mobility and logistics needs, reinforcing our commitment to offering people-driven, accessible, and fair solutions across every aspect of everyday transport.