Gunmen Abduct Monarch In Nasarawa Community

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Gunmen have reportedly abducted the traditional ruler of Dari chiefdom in the Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

THISDAY gathered that some AK 47 wielding gunmen stormed the residence of the Sangarin Dari, Mr. Emmanuel Omanji, at the wee hours on Wednesday and shot sporadically for several minutes during which they abducted him without any challenge from security operatives or the locals.

Eyewitness account said that the gunmen in their numbers invaded the monarch’s residence when everyone had gone to bed and took the monarch away.

The eyewitness account said no help came from the locals due to the heavy sound of gunshots during the time of the incident as they were scared of being hit by bullets.

He said that by the time the sound of the booming guns went off, they discovered that the traditional ruler was nowhere to be found.

The witness added that the incident has thrown the community into confusion.