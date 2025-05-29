Guinness Nigeria’s Premier League Trophy Tour Enchants A Nation United by Football

When passion meets purpose, magic happens and Guinness Nigeria’s Premier League Trophy Tour proved just that. From the historic city of Enugu to the energetic streets of Lagos, the tour not only brought one of football’s most iconic prizes to Nigerian fans, but also celebrated the heartbeat of the game—its people.

The tour’s first stop in Enugu was met with resounding excitement. Fans of all ages swarmed the event venue, New Berries Park for a chance to behold the legendary Premier League Trophy—an emblem of the sport they live and breathe. The atmosphere was electric: local dances, jerseys in the wind, Guinness™ in hand, and chants echoing across the venue.

Speaking during a presentation of the trophy to him at the Lion Building (Enugu State Government House), the Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, expressed his delight of the occasion and commended Guinness™ Nigeria for choosing Enugu as the starting point of this tour.

“I am delighted to receive the iconic Premier League trophy today, courtesy of our esteemed partners at Guinness™ Nigeria. This is more about Enugu’s legacy as the home of football in Nigeria and our future as a hub of sporting excellence,” he said, adding that like Guinness™, Mbah said, his administration sees sports as a powerful force for unity, inspiration, and growth.

Corporate Relations Director, Guinness™ Nigeria, Rotimi Odusola corroborated Mbah’s claim of Enugu being the Nigeria’s football capital, a reason, he pointed out, led to the choice of the city as one of the cities for the tour.

He described the State as the spiritual home of sports in Nigeria, noting the exploits of Rangers International FC.

The ‘roar’ in Enugu became something of a whisper compared to the reception the tour got in Lagos, Nigeria’s entertainment capital as the tour reached its crescendo. From the bustling mainland to the shimmering skyline of the Island, the Premier League Trophy brought the city to life in ways few events ever do.

Like the Enugu leg of the tour, the Lagos edition of the tour, buoyed by appearances by football legends, featured the famed Guinness™ signature MatchDay experience – a multi-sensory football fan zone featuring 360-degree Guinness™ bars, personalized jersey booths, noise-cancellation headset replay zones, live performances, and interactive fan moments that brought the thrill of the Premier League to life. But the true magic was in the faces of fans who turned up in thousands, celebrating not just a game, but a shared identity.

Speaking during the press conference at the State House, Marina, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended Guinness™ Nigeria for its enduring contributions to national development and culture.

“It’s exciting to see Lagos as part of this historic tour. Guinness™ has long been a part of our story — from being the first destination for its brewery outside the UK, to its decades of social impact. It also feels great to have the real Premier League Trophy in Lagos. It reinforces something positive about our enthusiasm, and it is gratifying to know that this is specially brought to us by none other than a 75-year-old Guinness™Nigeria. As Lagosians, we’re excited to identify with Guinness™ as a socially responsible organization.”

Reflecting on the success of the tour, the Managing Director and CEO of Guinness™ Nigeria, Girish Sharma said: “This has been an incredible journey — not just for Guinness, but for every fan who showed up. Football is more than a game. It’s community. It’s passion. And through this tour, we’ve put fans at the centre of the action. Nigeria remains one of the world’s most passionate football nations, and we’re proud to have delivered this moment.

Two fans captured the essence of the experience: Chijioke Okoro from Enugu noted that, “Seeing the Premier League Trophy in Enugu was a dream come true. It brought the global game closer to home. I’ll never forget it.” “The atmosphere in Lagos was simply electric,” said Adebayo Olumide, one of the fans who attended the tour. “Guinness Nigeria created an unforgettable experience – from the music and shared moments to the live match viewing. But what truly stood out was the opportunity to see the Trophy live – even before some clubs’ players did. That’s something I’ll be talking about for years.”

Their words echoed across social platforms, where millions engaged with real-time content, live streams, and fan-created videos, creating a massive digital footprint of over 20 million impressions and 2.5 million engagements nationwide.

A Campaign Beyond the Pitch

Guinness™ Nigeria’s Marketing Director, Olayinka Bakare, reflected on the broader vision: “Our association with football is a key platform to engage and elevate the experiences of our consumers. This tour is an iconic, unmissable experience that celebrates football’s power to unite us. At Guinness™, we are committed to curating bold, culturally relevant experiences that reflect the heartbeat of our consumers. This campaign reminded us of the power of sport to inspire and unite.”

Indeed, the Guinness™Premier League Trophy Tour wasn’t just a brand campaign, it was a cultural moment. It bridged states, generations, and social divides with one shared love: football.

Final Whistle: The Legacy Lives On

The memories it sparked in Nigeria remain timeless as the trophy returns to its Premier League vaults. Guinness™ didn’t just bring the trophy home, they reminded us that the real prize is in the shared joy, the chants, the cheers, and the unbreakable spirit of the fans.