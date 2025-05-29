Gov Otu Has Chosen the People Above Self, Say Aides

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Otu, has been given the thumbs up for placing the interest of the people of the state above his or any other interests.

The commendation was made Tuesday night at the Stewardship Dinner held in honour of the governor by the Forum of Special Assistants in the state.

Speaking in line with the theme of the event entitled: ‘People First in Action-The Journey Thus Far’, the Chairman, Forum of Special Assistants, Cross River State, Mr. Andrea Ekeng Inyang, said in the last two years, the governor has demonstrated that the ‘People First’ mantra of his administration was not a fluke.

“Tonight, we gather not merely to mark two years of governance.

“We gather to honour two years of courage, compassion, and visionary commitment.

“We gather to celebrate a leader who has not just sat in office but has stood with the people.

“Your Excellency, when the history of Cross River State is written, this chapter will be titled: ‘The People’s Era’.

“Two years ago, you assumed leadership at a time when our state stood at the edge between what was and what could be.

“But with the heart of a father and the mind of a builder, you chose a higher road, the road less travelled, but most needed.

“You chose the people. And that has made all the difference. You are not a leader driven by personal ambition or legacy-seeking. You are a servant-leader committed to securing a future for the people,” the chairman of the Forum said.

Inyang said the premium placed on the people can be seen in the completion of critical projects inherited from past administrations, eliminating waste, and ensuring they finally deliver value to the lives of our citizens.

The Forum’s chairman said the governor has tackled insecurity in the state by establishing ‘Operation Okwok’, “a more humane, community-based approach that restored trust and calm to our streets.”

The Forum’s chairman also mentioned some critical projects initiated by Otu’s administration among them the Adiabó-Eseku road, the Parliamentary Extension road, Nsan–Oban Road, effectively linking the entire Akamkpa; the Cross River State Library, the Calabar Urban Water Scheme, and the rehabilitation and restoration of Tinapa, and the International Convention Centre, ICC.

Inyang said the achievements of Otu’s administration in the areas of agriculture, and food security enchanting and bearing positive effects within and beyond the state.

The Forum praised the governor for empowering over 500 youths with adequate training in various skills so they can be self-employed, and employers of labour.

Inyang said though the Forum of Special Assistants are mainly youths, out of magnanimity, the governor has given them, not just the opportunity to serve, but is exposing them to the rudiments of selfless service which his administration represents.

The Forum’s chairman, on behalf of the Special Assistants, pledged their loyalty to the governor, saying they will increase the tempo and output subject to the rules and tasks assigned to them variously by the governor.