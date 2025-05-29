  • Thursday, 29th May, 2025

ECOWAS Committee Lauds Nigeria’s Customs Boss on B’Odogwu, Increased Revenue 

Business | 1 hour ago

Eromosele Abiodun

The Regional Trade Facilitation Committee (RTFC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has commended the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi for embracing innovation to initiate the Unified Customs Management System, also known as B’Odogwu

Speaking during a  visit of the RTFC to PTML Command, which served as the pilot area for the B’Odogwu implementation, the Director of Trade, ECOWAS, Kolawole Sofola, praised Adeniyi and the PTML Command for the great achievements in trade facilitation and revenue collection recorded within the period it commenced implementing the project.

A statement issued by the Public relations officer, PTML, AT Abubakar,explained that 

the ECOWAS Director who led the team to learn about the activities of the command and get deeper insight into recent NCS activities, added that Nigeria is making gains with the deployment of modern innovations

Sofola also said the NCS is doing a great job in enabling  economic growth through trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling. 

He also lauded Controller of PTML, Comptroller Tenny Mankini Daniyan for deploying the technology to achieve greater productivity like increased revenue.

“On behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, as well as the Commissioner responsible for Economic Affairs and Agriculture , I congratulate Comptroller Daniyan and his  management team for the great work that they  are doing, not only in generating revenue but  also in stopping smuggling activities and promoting trade facilitation. 

Customs Area Controller of  the PTML Command,  Comptroller Tenny Daniyan told the committee that since the inception of B’Odogwu, in November 2025 to date, the command has collected over N230 billion using the platform as at May 22, 2025.

He revealed to the commitee that B’Odogwu project was initially launched in a pilot phase at PTML Command   and because of the success story, the management of the Nigeria Customs Service rolled out the project in 34 commands across the country

He noted that the B’Odogwu platform is unique in the sense that  it is a home-grown application which was developed by the NCS officers in conjunction with the  Trade Modernization Project (TMP).

