  • Thursday, 29th May, 2025

DOAM Foundation Celebrates Children’s Day, Empowers Young Minds Through Education, Collaboration

Education | 1 hour ago

Funmi Ogundare 

As part of its committment towards child development and education, the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation, Wednesday, commemorated this year’s Children’s Day with students of Immanuel College Basic School, Ibadan.

The programme, filled with engaging and educational activities, underscored the foundation’s mission to uplift vulnerable children and promote their holistic growth.

The celebration brought together pupils, teachers and supporters in a festive atmosphere aimed at honoring the potential of Nigeria’s next generation. 

Highlights of the day included a talent showcase, distribution of educational materials, recreational games and interactive sessions on life skills and health, each designed to inspire, educate and empower the students.

“This event not only highlights the importance of childhood development but also demonstrates the impact of collaborative efforts between NGOs, companies and government institutions in shaping the future of our children,” said the Programme Team Lead at DOAM Foundation, Catherine Olukotun.

She reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to child welfare and education, emphasising that nurturing the next generation is essential for national development.

“As Children’s Day celebrations wind down across the country, DOAM’s efforts stand as a reminder of what can be achieved through unity and compassion in service of Nigeria’s future leaders. DOAM Foundation is focused on improving the lives of vulnerable children and youth through support programmes, educational resources and community empowerment,” she stressed.

The initiative, Olukotun added, was made possible through partnerships with local and national companies including Sacvin, Niger Biscuits, FMN, Eezee Rainbow, Planet Bottling Company, Sonhart and Infinity Snacks and Beverages, whose support helped deliver both educational tools and joyful experiences to the children.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.