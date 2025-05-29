DOAM Foundation Celebrates Children’s Day, Empowers Young Minds Through Education, Collaboration

Funmi Ogundare

As part of its committment towards child development and education, the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation, Wednesday, commemorated this year’s Children’s Day with students of Immanuel College Basic School, Ibadan.

The programme, filled with engaging and educational activities, underscored the foundation’s mission to uplift vulnerable children and promote their holistic growth.

The celebration brought together pupils, teachers and supporters in a festive atmosphere aimed at honoring the potential of Nigeria’s next generation.

Highlights of the day included a talent showcase, distribution of educational materials, recreational games and interactive sessions on life skills and health, each designed to inspire, educate and empower the students.

“This event not only highlights the importance of childhood development but also demonstrates the impact of collaborative efforts between NGOs, companies and government institutions in shaping the future of our children,” said the Programme Team Lead at DOAM Foundation, Catherine Olukotun.

She reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to child welfare and education, emphasising that nurturing the next generation is essential for national development.

“As Children’s Day celebrations wind down across the country, DOAM’s efforts stand as a reminder of what can be achieved through unity and compassion in service of Nigeria’s future leaders. DOAM Foundation is focused on improving the lives of vulnerable children and youth through support programmes, educational resources and community empowerment,” she stressed.

The initiative, Olukotun added, was made possible through partnerships with local and national companies including Sacvin, Niger Biscuits, FMN, Eezee Rainbow, Planet Bottling Company, Sonhart and Infinity Snacks and Beverages, whose support helped deliver both educational tools and joyful experiences to the children.