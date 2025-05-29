Diri Lauds Bayelsa State Athletes  Performance at Gateway Games 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said the commendable performance of the state’s athletes in the ongoing National Sports Festival was the result of his administration’s investment in youths of the state, particularly in sports development.

Speaking during the 164th State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday, Governor Diri noted that sports was projecting the state in positive light as well as engaging youths productively.

He expressed delight over the performance of Team Bayelsa at the festival hosted by Ogun State, saying he received daily reports, which indicate that the state, now second on the medals table, was doing quite well.

The Bayelsa governor implored the state’s athletes not to rest on their laurels and continue to compete effectively as they still have the chance to go ahead of Delta State that is currently tops.

He promised that the government will give a befitting reception and reward to the contingent at the end of the festival.

Diri also lauded the state’s female football team, Bayelsa Queens, for emerging champions of the Nigerian Women Professional League and qualifying to represent Nigeria in the Confederation of African Football Women’s Champions League.