Buhari Scores Tinubu High at Mid-Term, Declares Leadership is Continuous Journey

•Backs president’s economic reforms, says they’ll yield result with time, not overnight

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Former President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with President Bola Tinubu on his mid-term in office, saying as the party and the government celebrate, the country should be reminded that leadership is a continuous journey.

Buhari, in a statement, yesterday, by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, called for steadfast support for the APC government as it marks its second year in offIce, explaining that reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

The former president warned that necessary reforms and desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics.

He expressed support for the ongoing efforts by the administration to curb poverty and inflation, which he saidhad hit the poorest families the hardest, adding that the task of reducing poverty and inflation mustn’t be left only for the government.

“The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can,” he said.

Buhari urged Nigerians to remain optimistic and stay confident about the country’s future, saying, “Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy.

“I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care.”