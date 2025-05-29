Bill to Mandate 15% Female Inclusion in Nigerian Armed Forces Scales Second Reading

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill aimed at revising the Armed Forces Act to embed a minimum of 15% female inclusion in recruitment, enlistment, and appointments across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The proposed Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, is designed to tackle persistent gender disparities within Nigeria’s military institutions.

The legislation seeks to implement affirmative action within military structures and operations, thereby aligning the country’s defense policies with global gender equity norms.

During her lead debate, Ogbara highlighted the pressing need to reduce the gender imbalance in the armed forces, noting that women remain highly underrepresented, especially in leadership and field roles.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces are crucial to national security, yet the existing legal framework does not mandate gender inclusiveness. This bill goes beyond fairness; it is essential for the country’s security architecture,” Ogbara argued.

The proposed amendment aims to legally mandate a 15% female quota across recruitment and appointments; establish a gender-sensitive compliance framework for military training, logistics, housing, deployment, and disciplinary processes; and set up a gender-monitoring unit responsible for tracking adherence, record-keeping, and collecting data broken down by gender.

The amendment focuses on Section 1 of the current Armed Forces Act, introducing provisions that transform gender inclusion from a discretionary policy into a legal obligation.

Ogbara cited several key international and domestic legal instruments that support the bill’s objectives.

These include the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, Nigeria’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security, the amended 1999 Constitution, and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), to which Nigeria is a party.

“This bill reinforces our international promises and constitutional responsibility to uphold equality and eliminate discrimination,” she affirmed.

Beyond establishing quotas, the legislation recommends comprehensive structural reforms that would institutionalize gender awareness in all facets of military operations.

The gender-compliance program would influence everything from personnel training and accommodation to deployment protocols and disciplinary practices.

Ogbara maintained that these changes would not only promote fairness but also strengthen military professionalism, transparency, and effectiveness, particularly in addressing today’s complex security threats that require varied perspectives.

“This is more than legislation – it’s a step toward justice, equality, and national development. Passing this bill demonstrates our resolve for inclusive leadership and improved military capability.”

The three-clause bill if enacted would mark a groundbreaking advancement in integrating gender inclusion into one of Nigeria’s most traditionally male-dominated institutions.