At 50th Anniversary, Tinubu Hails ECOWAS as ‘Beacon of Africa’s Unity’

As the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) celebrated its 50th anniversary in Lagos, yesterday, Nigeria’s President, and Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu, has hailed the commission, describing it as the ‘beacon of Africa’s Unity’.

He also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the regional bloc, urging other member states to endeavour to match every ECOWAS policy with action in their respective countries.

This was as the ECOWAS Commission yesterday, moved to combat drug abuse in the West African sub-region with the development of a comprehensive digital platform to serve as a centralised system for data input by national focal points, as well as enhance the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) project.

Also yesterday, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, highlighted the achievements of the regional body, its enduring relevance, and Nigeria’s pivotal role in its progress.

Speaking in Lagos, Tinubu said, “ECOWAS is the beacon of Africa’s unity. In overcoming colonial policies and legacies, we brought together Anglophone, francophone and Lesothophone nations, an achievement of global significance.

“Yet, our diversity is often for our unity and stability. Our regional and pioneering free movement has expanded inter-trade, regional trade and equal integration through instruments like ECOWAS trade and joint border agreements. These measures have facilitated business, cultural, and mobility across Western countries.

“On peace and security, ECOWAS acted decisively to restore constitutional order and counter-intervention. Our regional cooperation on counter-terrorism and financial crime, including through GIABA, reflects our shared commitment to peace and security.

“In governance, ECOWAS has upheld democratic norms through election observation, mediation, and institutions such as ECOWAS Parliament and Court of Justice.

“In making a compatible rule of law and people-centred governance in agriculture and infrastructure, we have launched bold strategies to address our food security and to drive our regional development.

“The ECOWAS Infrastructure Master Plan 2020-2045 provides the framework for connectivity, trade and prosperity. On ICT and digitalisation, we are embracing innovation to drive growth from Internet exchanges, platforms like ECOGO, which strengthen gender reporting and regional accountability.”

President Tinubu added: “This Golden Jubilee is not merely a celebration of the past, but a summons to shape the future, commanding us to let us draw strength from our history, courage from our struggles and hope from our shared potential.

“In our unity lies our power, in our solidarity, our success. For the people of West Africa, this is your community, your man, a building, your effort, your vision, your resilience, your sustenance, your dreams will define what it becomes.

“You must understand; the future belongs to us all. Yes, on behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, I reaffirm our enduring commitments to ECOWAS. The idea that it represents is great for all.

“It is very inspiring. It is part of a renewed hope agenda. To the young generations coming, we are here to mentor you. We want to earn a banner without spilling the huge beauty of West Africa.”

Also speaking, Nigeria’s Former Head of State, and the only surviving founding member of ECOWAS, General Yakubu Gowon, commended the dedication and contributions of all the successive ECOWAS leaders, both past and present, for the continuous unity enjoyed by the region.

He condemned the resurgence of military coups in Mali, Burkina-Faso, and Niger, but expressed optimism over their possible return to ECOWAS, only if the body remains open-minded in its continuous engagement with them.

According to him, “As we commemorate this golden jubilee, allow me to commend the dedication and contribution of all successive ECOWAS leaders, past and present, who in various capacities have championed and continued to advance the noble cause of regional integration.

“Through their vision, commitment, and tireless efforts, they have helped to sustain and deepen the foundations of cooperation, solidarity, and collective progress that we envisioned at the inception of this community in 1975.

“In recent years, we have witnessed a troubling resurgence of military coups in some of our member states. We thought that was over. It seems as though personal ambition drives some people to do the wrong thing.

“The nations that have chosen to exit the community may in time reconsider their decision, as the bonds of history, culture, and shared destiny remain unbroken. I am confident that with goodwill and sincere engagement, they will find reason to return to ECOWAS, farming stronger, more united, and committed to our common vision for West Africa.

“In this regard, I am very encouraged to see the effort of this government, the Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff, and others, and also like today, the President of the Commission, making continued effort and contact with those who, with whom, and I hope, certainly, gradually, they will convince them to come back.

“And so, my advice is that, Mr. President, I will ask you to please continue not to push them away, but continue to draw them, you know, be open, continue to be open-minded and open-handed to them.

“And I believe, sooner or later, they will come back. If they do not come back as individual nations, I hope they can come back, you know, as a group, in a group, and you can admit them into ECOWAS.”

Gowon’s remarks were premised on ECOWAS President Omar Touray’s confirmation that Mali, Burkina-Faso, and Niger, though no longer members of ECOWAS, were still friends of the body and in constant communication.

According to President Touray, “From the days of ECOMOG, when ECOWAS successfully put an end to violent conflicts in the region, to this day, “we are focusing on promoting youth, entrepreneurship and digital economy through support to startups and investments in infrastructure.”

“We have demonstrated to the world that the African solution works. Fueled by a strong solidarity among our member states, we are constantly looking out for each other as we solidify our community.

“As we mark the Golden Jubilee, let us be reminded of the current international context which impacts on our community, namely the persistence of violent extremism and terrorism, the emergence of geopolitical competition and rivalry, the mounting economic difficulties as a result of the uncertainties in the global political and economic order, and the increasing cost of living across the globe.

“These challenges remind us of the need to work even closer, strengthen our unity, and co-create as a nation. I am happy to say that even with our brothers who left our organisation, namely Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, we have an understanding of the need to continue together as members of the West African family.

“I am happy to re-echo the content of the communique that was issued in the wake of my visit to Mali, where I had the opportunity to engage and interact with foreign ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

“That communique confirms the commitment of all of us to stay together as a community, as a region that gains more by remaining together.

“With our strong collective will, I do not doubt that we shall overcome these challenges. As I have often said, our strength lies in our unity, in our shared identity and in the spirit of solidarity that defines our unity.”

Ex-president Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, explained his absence at the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS, citing need to undergo a medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

In a letter addressed to Tinubu, the former Nigerian leader extended his heartfelt congratulations to the regional bloc on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, while expressing regret over his inability to attend the historic celebration in Lagos.

He wrote: “Regrettably, as Your Excellency is aware, I am currently in the United Kingdom undergoing routine medical check-ups and therefore unable to attend this historic event.”

The former Nigerian President, however, lauded the achievements of ECOWAS over the past five decades, acknowledging the regional body’s resilience in the face of daunting challenges.

“I congratulate Your Excellency and other Heads of State and Government on the attainment of this Golden Jubilee by ECOWAS,” he stated.

Buhari also paid glowing tribute to Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, the only surviving founding father of ECOWAS, commending his pivotal role in the creation of the regional bloc in 1975.

“My felicitation also goes to General Gowon, the only surviving founding father of this august body,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Commission has moved to combat drug abuse in the West Africa sub-region with the development of a comprehensive digital platform to serve as a centralised system for data input by national focal points, as well as enhance the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) project.

The Commissioner, Human Development and Social Affairs, ECOWAS Commission, Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, disclosed the commencement of the process at the Validation Workshop of the 2024 Report of the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU), in Abuja.

Declaring the workshop open, the Commissioner, Human Development and Social Affairs, represented by the Head of Drug Prevention and Control at ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Daniel Amankwaah, said the ECOWAS Commission takes priority in improving and sustaining the WENDU.

He said: “The development of this platform underscores ECOWAS’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in combating drug abuse and its associated consequences, contributing to improved public health and security across West Africa.”

He noted that: “The platform is envisioned to be a robust, secure, and user-friendly system that caters for the diverse needs of its users, facilitating a more coordinated and effective regional response to drug-related issues.

“We begin the validation of the 2024 drug data which will be published soon in a yet to be determined Member State. The data has been compiled by the resource persons and we look forward to your review of the data to make sure they represent what was transmitted. A credible WENDU report is crucial to improving evidence-based drug prevention and control activities both at the national and regional levels.

“In this regard, the ECOWAS Commission puts a high importance on the collection, collation and validation of the WENDU data before it is published.

“This 3-day workshop will also be used to improve the capacity of the WENDU focal points in the collection, collation, analysis and dissemination of drug-related data through the training on new data collection tools.”

On her part, the Director, Narcotics and Drug Abuse at Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Henrietta Bakura-Onyeneke said. “We gather at a critical juncture—one that demands renewed resolve and collective action in confronting the evolving landscape of drug use and trafficking across our region.

“The impact of substance use disorders—intertwined with poverty, crime, public health burdens, and social exclusion—continues to pose significant challenges to development and stability in West Africa.”

In the meantime, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has highlighted the achievements of the regional body, its enduring relevance, and Nigeria’s pivotal role in its progress.

Tuggar, who spoke yesterday on ARISE NEWS Channels, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspaper, described the many milestones achieved by ECOWAS as remarkable.

Tuggar underscored the historical significance of ECOWAS, saying, “To bring together Francophone, Anglophone, and Lusophone countries into one functional bloc is a monumental achievement.”

The Minister spotlighted key initiatives such as the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, a regional digital customs tracking system), and the Abidjan-Lagos and Abidjan-Dakar transport corridors.

These, he noted, were central to promoting legal and regulatory convergence, paving the way for a stronger regional market and eventually, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Responding to questions on Nigeria’s perceived overreach in regional affairs, Tuggar emphasised mutual benefits, saying, “It’s not just about size; Nigerian businesses benefit immensely from ECOWAS through trade facilitation and market access.”

Tuggar addressed the absence of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, countries that recently withdrew from ECOWAS following unconstitutional military takeovers. While reaffirming that ECOWAS remains open to their return, he lamented the erosion of democratic values and warned that external alliances, particularly with Russia, pose a regional security risk.

“Russia’s growing involvement, particularly through private military groups, is deeply concerning. It could create an arc of instability encircling Nigeria,” he warned, while referencing past failures of foreign-led military interventions in the Sahel.

On the matter of regional currency, Tuggar acknowledged longstanding tensions surrounding France’s economic influence in its former colonies. He reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to achieving monetary convergence but cautioned that “benchmarks must first be met before a single currency can be viable.”

Tuggar also reiterated ECOWAS’ principled stance on the Gaza conflict: “We condemn the continuing siege on Gaza and support a two-state solution. ECOWAS has been clear and unequivocal in its position.”

Looking ahead, Tuggar reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to regional leadership and global diplomacy, referencing his recent engagement at Chatham House, London.

“Our foreign policy aims to position Nigeria strategically in a multipolar world, through ECOWAS, the African Union, and broader global institutions like the United Nations,” he said.