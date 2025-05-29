APC Women Leader Inaugurates Alliance of 300 Women Support Groups

In a groundbreaking moment for Nigerian politics, the APC National Woman Leader, Dr. Mary Alile, has officially inaugurated the Alliance of All APC Women Support Groups, bringing together over 300 independent women-led groups under one powerful umbrella.

The ceremony witnessed the inauguration of the executives of the alliance, led by Dr. Philomena Eriyo.

This bold initiative marks the first time in the history of Nigerian politics that such a vast network of women’s support groups have been harmonized under a single platform—unified in structure, voice, and purpose.

It signals a renewed energy in women’s participation within the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a vital step toward strengthening grassroots mobilization, policy influence, and strategic communication within the party.

Alile, in her remarks, emphasized that the formation of this alliance is not just an organizational feat but a powerful statement of unity and purpose among Nigerian women in politics. According to her, “This is a new dawn for women in our great party. We are stronger together, and by harmonizing these various support groups, we have created a formidable engine for outreach, advocacy, and electoral mobilization.”

She further noted that the alliance will serve as a central hub for engagement, policy dissemination, and empowerment initiatives, ensuring that no woman is left behind in the party’s forward march. “This movement will amplify our voices and ensure that our contributions to the party and the nation are fully recognized and celebrated,” she added.

Dr. Philomena Eriyo, the newly inaugurated leader of the alliance, and Special Assistant on support groups to the office of the National Woman leader expressed her commitment to leading the group with passion, vision, and discipline. She promised to ensure that the goals of the alliance align with the broader vision of the APC, especially in promoting the role of women in leadership and governance.

This development is seen by political observers as a game-changing strategy that could significantly influence the dynamics of political participation in the 2027 elections and beyond. By consolidating over 300 grassroots organizations, the APC has not only set a new benchmark in political mobilization but also demonstrated its commitment to gender inclusion and empowerment.

This historic move by Dr. Alile has indeed placed the APC ahead of its peers, reinforcing the message that in today’s politics, women are not just participants—they are leaders and unifiers.