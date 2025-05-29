After 160 Years of Existence, ITU Restates Commitment to Connect 2.6bn People in Rural Communities Globally

Emma Okonji

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialised agency of the United Nations that oversees global telecommunications operations, has reiterated its commitment to connect the unconnected 2.6 billion people that have remained offline in rural and low-income communities globally.

The agency said this while celebrating its 160 years of empowering humanity with emerging technologies.

Every year on 17 May, ITU marks a rich history of collaboration in the fast-paced field of technology, from the telegraph to quantum computing.

ITU was founded back in 1865 to standardise international telegraph exchanges across Europe. It grew rapidly, expanded its mandate to coordinate radio and telephone communications, and in 1947 became a specialised agency of the United Nations.

“But even today, as digital and space-based services surge, the organisation remains true to its core mandate: fostering global cooperation to bring the benefits of communication technologies to all the people of the world,” the agency said in its anniversary statement.

According to ITU, “Despite robust progress, about 2.6 billion people remain offline worldwide, primarily in rural and low-income areas. ITU’s initiatives aim to bridge this digital divide and ensure technologies reach everyone.”

In marking this year’s anniversary, ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said: “Ours is a story of connection, of making digital experiences meaningful, safe and beneficial for everyone, everywhere. But our mission is far from complete with one-third of humanity offline. They are at risk of being left behind, especially when technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) are transforming the world.”

She added: “As ITU observes its 160th anniversary in 2025, we are seizing this moment to shape a better digital future for all, especially the unconnected. During this anniversary year, we will be engaging with all stakeholders on how to connect the unconnected, fast-track sustainable digital development, and empower people to use digital technologies to drive meaningful change.”

According to her, the agency has benefitted the world through its works in the areas of internet backbone and connectivity, mobile devices development, satellite services for connectivity, among others.

“Interconnected networks that are built to ITU standards facilitate communication, information, sharing and access to knowledge and services. Today, an estimated 68 per cent of people are internet users, even though disparities exit as estimated 84 per cent of people in high-income countries are covered by 5G network, while only about four per cent of people in low-income countries is connected to 5G network.

“Again, mobile phones, laptops and other devices have changed how people purchase, study, socialise and work. More than 95 per cent of people over 10 years old own mobile phones in high-income economies, compared to 56 per cent in low-income economies. As mobile telephony rapidly expands, ITU will continue to support developing countries in upgrading their networks, integrating new technologies and expanding to un-served and underserved communities,” Bogdan-Martin said

According to ITU, global connectivity depends increasingly on satellite networks, which can reach the remotest corners of the earth.

ITU’s Radio Regulations treaty, along with coordinating terrestrial radio services, ensures satellite systems operate without interference. The work of ITU also ensures spacecraft, whether or not they carry a human crew, can communicate reliably.

A Swiss astronaut with the European Space Agency, Claude Nicollier, who was a mission specialist on the US space shuttle Atlantis in 1992, said: “Being connected to the earth via satellite in the geostationary orbit, will boost constant communication capability with mission control, and this is the magic of communication.”

ITU is currently working closely with governments, space agencies, the private sector, and key UN organisations to maintain the viability of space for future generations.

The anniversary lightshow highlighted how ITU has brought together public and private stakeholders to ensure connections by land, sea, sky and space.