Ace Singer Tems, Okonjo-Iweala, Obaigbena Among ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa’

Grammy-winning Nigerian music sensation Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems; Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; and Chairman of THISDAY Arise Media Group, Nduka Obaigbena, have made the list of the 2025 ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa.’

They were announced among other eminent Africans at the ‘Unveiling News Conference’ by the organisers on Wednesday in Abuja.

Other Nigerians who made the list are Saadatu Adamu, SDF Initiatives; Chief (Barr) David Igbodo, Chairman, Delta State Public Procurement Council; Naomi Nwaokocha, Managing Director, Poder Farms; Muyiwa Fatosa; Hon Michael Odere, Commissioner of Finance, Cross River State; Peter Odey, Deputy Governor of Cross River State; and Chief Chris Agara, Chairman AA Universal Agro Industries.

The list include Dr Hauwa Alhassan, Technical Adviser to the Governor of Jigawa State on Basic Education; Mahammad Goni Malud, SSA Political Matters to the Vice President of Nigeria; Rahim Bah, CEO, Property Investment Blueprints; Emmanuel Uduh, Founder, Doreen Medicals Limited; Bruce Melodie; Amb .Dr Victor Nonso Enebeli; Dr Amit N. Thakker and Dr Torhile Andrew Uchi.

In his congratulatory message, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, Project Director Africa, 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa, said they made the list for their unrelenting commitment to courses that promote development and peace.

According to him, the peace icons are Africans drawn from different backgrounds, who have used their talents, positions and resources to build and promote peace across the continent.

He explained that those who made the list were meticulously selected based on their consistent commitment to humanitarian initiatives, positive influence on communities and youth empowerment, among other criteria.

”It is with immense excitement that we announce the esteemed list titled “100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2025.

”This initiative stands as a testament to our commitment to acknowledging and applauding remarkable individuals and the key roles they play in nurturing peace, harmony, and positive change on the African continent.

”These individuals have showcased unwavering resilience and commitment to nurturing new leaders, fueling economic growth, and uplifting positive changes across various sectors

”By sharing their narratives, our intention is to amplify the ripples of their endeavors, produce a collective resolve to foster a more calm and prosperous Africa.

“Within this illustrious roster of 100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa, we encounter a rich shade of leaders, economists, financial experts, sports personalities, religious leaders, industrialists, entertainment entrepreneurs and traditional rulers.

”They have transcended boundaries and overcome challenges to leave inerasable legacies, with each narrative as a tribute to perseverance and determination, enclosed in the cherished values of Africa- unity, harmony, and progress”, he said.

According to the Project Director, all the 2025 Peace Icons will receive the award at the ‘100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit’ scheduled to be held from July 4 to 6, in Kigali, Rwanda.

He said the theme of the summit is, ”Leadership Frameworks for Governance, Business Growth, Investment opportunities and Sustainable Development in Africa”.

According to him, the event will bring together economic experts, government functionaries’ entrepreneurs, policymakers and other stakeholders to foster inclusive discussions on Africa’s economic growth

Amafibe said Africa was currently experiencing its share of global economic challenges, and stakeholders needed to embrace open dialogue to foster collaboration and partnerships essential for achieving economic growth.

”Africa, with its diverse people, landscapes and dynamic population, presents a compelling invitation, and this event is a dynamic platform for us to come together and explore significant trends, challenges, and opportunities for collaborations.

”This will help to create an environment conducive for investment opportunities, promoting communication and collaboration among leaders.

”The summit will feature insightful lectures, high impact networking, and engaging panel discussions which will ensure stable political campaigns with transparent governance, which will build investors’ confidence.

”It will also promote cross-border initiatives that allow nations to share best practices in areas like agriculture, education, and health.

”This can help African leaders leverage their collective efforts and ease border restrictions to boost trade while maintaining a security framework that addresses common threats.

”As we converge at the Marriot Hotel, Kigali, we hope to harness the transformative power of business and leadership to propel Africa and its people towards unprecedented heights of prosperity and well-being,” he added.

Other recipients of the peace icon recognition across the continent include, Dr Angel Josephat Natianota, Chief Executive Officer, HR World Limited Tanzania, Egyptian ace footballer Mohammed Salah, Dr Abdelhak Najib and Dr Imane Kendili (Morocco).

Others include Prof Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance and Economic Development and Investment Promotion Zimbabwe, as well as Munyakazi Sadate, Chief Executive Officer, Karame Rwanda Group, among others.