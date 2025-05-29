A’ Court Affirms Okpebholo Election As Edo Governor 

* Expunges evidence, admittance of BVAS

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal on Thursday, affirmed the judgment of Edo State Governorship Election Petition which affirmed the election of Senator Monday Okpebholo as Edo State Governor.

The appellate court, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Danjuma, held that the case of the appellants lacked merit having failed to provide relevant documents or credible witnesses to prove alleged claim of over-voting.

Earlier, while delivering judgment in the cross appeal by Okpebholo, the appellate court faulted the tribunal’s admittance of the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS), on grounds that the process for their admittance was not properly laid.

The court subsequently made an order expunging all the evidence attached to the BVAS as well as its admittance.

According to the appellate court, since the bottom (BVAS) of the case of the appellants has fallen, the case of the appellants is lacking in merit and is hereby dismissed.

Details later…