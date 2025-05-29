  • Thursday, 29th May, 2025

A’ Court Affirms Okpebholo Election As Edo Governor 

Nigeria | 19 seconds ago

* Expunges evidence, admittance of BVAS 

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal on Thursday, affirmed the judgment of Edo State Governorship Election Petition which affirmed the election of Senator Monday Okpebholo as Edo State Governor.

The appellate court, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Danjuma, held that the case of the appellants lacked merit having failed to provide relevant documents or credible witnesses to prove alleged claim of over-voting.

Earlier, while delivering judgment in the cross appeal by Okpebholo, the appellate court faulted the tribunal’s admittance of the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS), on grounds that the process for their admittance was not properly laid.

The court subsequently made an order expunging all the evidence attached to the BVAS as well as its admittance.

According to the appellate court, since the bottom (BVAS) of the case of the appellants has fallen, the case of the appellants is lacking in merit and is hereby dismissed.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.