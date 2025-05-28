Underdogs Betis Battle Chelsea for Europa Conference League Title Live on GOtv

The 2024/2025 UEFA Europa Conference League final between Chelsea and Real Betis will be broadcast live on GOtv. Scheduled to take place at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland, the match will kick off at 8pm tonight on SuperSport channel 61.

Chelsea have had an impressive run in the Conference League, netting 39 goals across 14 matches. The Blues have cruised through every stage in the competition to book their place in the final.

Meanwhile, Real Betis have surpassed all expectations, making history by progressing beyond the last 16 of a European competition for the first time ever.

Chelsea, already crowned champions in three major UEFA competitions, could become the first team to complete a clean sweep of all European trophies.

A win tonight would not only cap off their European run but also provide a crucial confidence boost heading into next season.

Real Betis, in a bid to make history, have reached their first-ever European final, and they will hope to make it a memorable one.

After stunning Fiorentina in the semi-finals, Betis are not short of confidence. With a squad bursting with talent and determination, they’re ready to defy expectations and bring home their first continental trophy.

Despite being considered underdogs, Betis have the flair and fighting spirit to pull off a major upset. The encounter promises expect end-to-end fireworks.