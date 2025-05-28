UBEC Boss Calls for Action to Address Un-accessed Funds

Sunday Okobi

The Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, has emphasised the urgent need to address unutilised and un-accessed UBEC intervention funds in basic education.

Garba, who spoke at the 26th Quarterly Review Meeting(QRM) in Makurdi, Benue State, emphasised the urgency of addressing unutilised and un-accessed UBEC intervention funds.

She asked: “Are we doing enough?” although not as a rhetorical question, but as a direct call to action.”

UBEC boss stated firmly that the Nigerian child cannot continue to pay the price for institutional delays and inefficiencies.

According to her, “This meeting is not just another routine engagement. We are confronting the real barriers to access and equity in basic education.”

A major highlight of the meeting was the unveiling of a new template for accessing UBEC intervention funds by states.

Garba stated that the framework aims to improve efficiency, accountability, and transparency in how education funds are accessed and deployed.

She urged all stakeholders to commit to transforming every naira allocated into visible and measurable outcomes that benefit Nigerian children.