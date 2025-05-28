Transnational Education: Nigeria Partners Birmingham Varsity to Train Future-ready Workforce 

Funmi Ogundare

The Federal Ministry of Education and the University of Birmingham (UoB) have formalised plans to establish a transnational education alliance in an effort aimed at revolutionising education and international collaboration.

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, recently met with Prof. Stephen Jarvis, Provost of UoB, and other senior university officials in the UK.

The high-level talks centred on launching a University of Birmingham presence in Nigeria, with the objective of delivering world-class undergraduate and postgraduate education to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled talents.

The initiative also aims to position Nigeria as the first African country to implement a transnational education model with a UK Russell Group University.

Following in-depth discussions, two models emerged as frontrunners — a collaborative articulation/twinning partnership or integrating UoB programmes within an existing Nigerian university.

Both options promise to deliver quality British education locally, while accelerating Nigeria’s transition to a knowledge-driven economy.

A joint taskforce comprising representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC), TETFund, British Council, and UoB will be established to identify local partner universities and chart implementation strategies.

The University of Birmingham delegation is also expected to visit Nigeria in July 2025 to advance the initiative.

“This partnership is a cornerstone of our education sector renewal and national development strategy,” said Alausa. “We are laying the foundation for a high-skilled workforce equipped for global competitiveness.”

He noted that the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s broader goals under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to invest in youth empowerment through quality education and life skills.

The proposed transnational campus will offer programmes in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM), supported by TETFund’s Manpower Development Fund.

“The focus will be on training lecturers, strengthening research capacity, and enhancing teacher development at all levels.”