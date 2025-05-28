Tinubu Launches Campaign to Protect Nigerian Kids, Commits to Bullying-free Era

•First Lady tasks Nigerians on bullying

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has appealed for a nationwide community involvement in child protection just as he launched a new public awareness initiative titled: “See Something, Say Something, Do Something.”

The campaign was aimed at deepening the culture of vigilance and responsibility for children’s safety nationwide.

In a commemorative statement issued to mark this year’s Children’s Day, the president declared, “Our children’s safety cannot be solely anchored on government policies but on community vigilance.

“This is why I am launching a nationwide ‘See Something, Say Something, Do Something’ campaign today, encouraging every Nigerian to become a child protection champion.”

The campaign formed part of the President’s broader address on the theme of this year’s Children’s Day, “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

The president, who stated that the campaign was timely, also noted that it, “speaks directly to the culture we are building— a culture where every child feels safe, respected, and heard, both in physical spaces and digital communities.”

Stressing the critical importance of child safety, the president pointed to alarming statistics.

According to him, “Globally, more than 1 in 3 children experience bullying regularly. In Nigeria, studies estimate that up to 65% of school-age children have experienced some form of physical, psychological, or social aggression. This is unacceptable. A child who learns in fear cannot learn well. A child who grows in fear cannot grow right.”

Tinubu further reaffirmed the administration’s “constitutional, moral, and intergenerational duty and commitment to safeguard every Nigerian child, protect his rights, and nurture his dreams.”

He added that child protection remained a central pillar under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The president, therefore, noted the implementation of the National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (2024–2030), which he personally launched.

He described the Plan as “a comprehensive roadmap to prevent abuse, prosecute perpetrators, and support victims, backed by robust financing and multi-sectoral coordination.”

Tinubu also highlighted ongoing legislative efforts, revealing that the government was reviewing the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (2015) to expand their scope, strengthen provisions, and ensure consistent implementation nationwide.

He stressed that these efforts would be boosted by full enforcement of the Cybercrime Act to combat online bullying and child exploitation.

“Just to be clear, violence, bullying, and neglect have no place in the Nigeria of today,” he said, noting that all 36 states have now domesticated the Child Rights Act—a major milestone reflecting what he called Nigeria’s “collective resolve to protect and provide for the welfare of children.”

He, however, cautioned that, “Laws alone will not be sufficient to protect our children. We require a holistic approach where parents, teachers, caregivers, faith leaders, lawmakers, and citizens must take ownership.”

To support the approach, President Tinubu disclosed that the Federal Government was scaling up the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS), a real-time digital tool for tracking and responding to child protection cases.

Also, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, tasked Nigerians on the need to unite in the fight against bullying, as the country marked the 2025 National Children’s Day.

In a commemorative message, the First Lady called on all citizens to play an active role in creating safe spaces for Nigerian children.

“As a mother, I call on all Nigerians to take an active stand against bullying. Let us teach our children that strength lies in compassion, and that true leadership begins with looking out for one another,” she said.

This year’s Children’s Day is themed: “Stand Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation,” a message the First Lady described as timely and vital.

“This theme speaks to our shared responsibility to protect and empower the young hearts and minds who represent the promise of Nigeria’s future,” she noted.

Mrs Tinubu emphasised the lasting harm that bullying inflicts on children, whether it happens in schools, communities, or online, saying, “Bullying leaves lasting wounds that hinder a child’s emotional, social, and academic development.”