Tinubu Appoints 41 More Members into Governing Councils of Federal Institutions

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed 41 additional people to fill vacancies in the governing councils of some Federal Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the new appointees and their institutions include African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja – Hon Chidi Nwogu, Member, Imo State; University of Jos, Plateau State – Dr Folashade Mulikat Kareem, Member, Kwara State; Federal University of Technology, Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom State –

Dipe Olusina Adeniyi, Member, Lagos State;

Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa State – Akanimo Umoh, Member, Akwa Ibom State; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State – Mr Babatunde Usman Jinadu, Member, Lagos State;

Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State –

Chijioke Paul Okeifufe, Member, Enugu State;

Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State –

Hon. Babatunde Olokun, Member, Ogun State; Hon. Isah Ambaka, Member, Nasarawa State; Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State – Dr Olusegun Ategbole, Member, Ondo State;

Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State – Hon. Isa Song, Member, Adamawa State; Hon. Bernard Miko, Member, Rivers State; Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State – Mr. Muyideen Balogun, Member, Ogun State; Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State – Hon. Mayegun Yomi, Member, Lagos State; Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State – Hon. Abbas Braimah, Member, Edo State; Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State – Dr Adebimpe Adebajo, Member, Ondo State; Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Borno State – Hon. Bawa Bwari, Member, Niger State; Federal University of Health Sciences, Katsina, Katsina state – Hon. Bello Bagudu, Member, Kebbi State; Hon. Nasarawa Mani, Member, Katsina state; Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi, Ummoechi, Abia State – Hon. Shehu Kagara, Member, Kaduna State; Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State – Dr Francis Ogbise, Member, Bayelsa State and Federal Polytechnic, Munguno, Borno State – Hon. Almajiri Geidam, Member, Yobe State.

Other appointees and their institutions are

Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State –

Rahila Ilegbodu, Member, Taraba State;

National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Edo State – Hon. Shehu Lambu, Member, Kano State; Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo, Gombe State – Hon. Yusuf Bello Mai Adua, Member, Sokoto State;

Hussain Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, Jigawa State – Saleh Mohammed, Member, Jigawa State; Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State – Hon. Adekola Aliu, Member, Osun State; Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State – Waidi Olajire Ayinla, Member, Osun State; Federal Polytechnic, N’Yak, Plateau State – Hon. Hashimu Abdullahi, Member, Sokoto State; Federal Polytechnic, Bali, Taraba State; Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar (At Ningi), Member, Bauchi State; Federal College of Education, Gwoza, Borno state – Ibrahim Abba Geidam, Member, Yobe State; Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State – Mohammed Nura, Member, Kebbi State; Federal College of Education (Technical), Isu, Ebonyi State – Hon. Abdulkadir Usman Global, Member, Kaduna State; Federal College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State – Hon. Usman Balkore, Member, Sokoto State; Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State –

Hon. Goodluck Opiah, Member, Imo State; Federal College of Education, Omoku, Rivers State – Hon. Bassey Etim, Member, Akwa Ibom State; Hon. Chris Eta, Member, Cross River State; Hon. Shuaib Yahaya, Member, Katsina State; Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, Oyo State – Hon. Sani M. Anka, Member, Zamfara State; Federal College of Education (Technical), Keana, Nasarawa State – Hon Yusuf Dikko, Member, Jigawa State; Federal College of Education, Ilawe, Ekiti State – Hon. Deacon Taiye, Member, Kwara State and Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State –

Hon Isa Lawal Doro, Member, Katsina State.

The release added that all the appointments take immediate effect.