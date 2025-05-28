  • Wednesday, 28th May, 2025

Team IJA Settle for Men’s Football Bronze 

Education | 1 hour ago

Team IJA (Invited Junior Athletes) made up of National U17 Boys, has clinched the football bronze medals of the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival in Ogun State. 

Team  IJA  defeated Team Kaduna 2-0 in the third-place match played at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on Tuesday morning.

Goal-poacher Abdulmuiz Adeleke scored the first goal and then put immense pressure on his marker to score an own goal and seal Team IJA’s triumph.

In the female event, Team Ogun defeated Team Osun by the same margin to clinch the bronze medals.

