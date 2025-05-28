Prosperity Cup Enters S’finals As Organisers List Gains

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The annual Bayelsa State Government sponsored Prosperity Cup Football Tournament among communities and other clubs in the state has entered the Last 4 stage after over 254 rounds of matches across various centre.

This year’s tournament which attracted over 231 clubs including female teams, has lived up to expectation as new clubs, community teams and even teams from other ethnic nationalities showcased brilliant football skills to admiration of football enthusiasts.

In the quarter finals played at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex on Tuesday, two teams from Yenagoa, Eternal Grace Ministries and Bayelsa United Feeder team and Youbolobo FC from Agge community and Crusaders FC Peretorugbene, both from Ekeremor Local Government Area, made it through to the semi finals.

In a grueling but an entertaining last quarter final match, Crusaders FC defeated Citiboi FC 1-0 to advance to the semi finals.

Earlier, Bayelsa feeder’s team defeated Movers FC, External Grace Ministry defeated PNS FC, while Youbolono FC edged out Advance Dream FC.

The semi finals matches are expected to begin on Friday as both teams from Yenagoa meet each other just as the qualified teams from Ekeremor LGA slugged out to determine which team fight it out for N10M prize money and the trophy.

Speaking on the tournament, the Director General of the Prosperity Cup 2025, Kelvin Akpe, listed some of the gains of the tournament which has attracted local and foreign scouts.

This year completion according to him attracted many non-indigenous team like the Arewa FC, Ohaneze youths team participating in a larger version of the tournament thereby promoting unity among the various groups and ethnic nationalities in the state.

He said most of players discovered from the competition have form the fulcrum of the Bayelsa United feeders team and gone on to play for other teams both in Nigeria and Europe.