PDP NEC: Tinubu’s Negligence, Abdication of Constitutional Duties Buoying Terrorism

•Says policy inconsistency, wholesale corruption, massive treasury looting, budget padding, public funds diversion, responsible for loss of investor confidence

•Defers discussions on Anyanwu to next NEC meeting on June 30

•Lamido warns collapse of party may breed emperor as president

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, rose from its 99th National Executive (NEC) meeting and resolved that President Bola Tinubu’s alleged negligence and abdication of his constitutional duties to ensure safety and security of the citizenry, have been responsible for the increasing banditry, kidnapping and other acts of terrorism in parts of the country.

Also, based on the advice from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP, the party has reserved the decision on its embattled national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, to June 30, 2025.

This was as a former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, yesterday, said the PDP was an integral part of Nigeria’s democratic history and that the continued existence of the party was tied to the country’s survival.

Lamido, who was a guest on a national television’s Political Paradigm programme, added that if the PDP collapses, Nigeria would breed an emperor as president.

In yet another development, a chieftain of the party, Chief Olabode George, has said the PDP made the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who he is today irrespective of what he thought.

THISDAY was reliably informed that at Monday’s National Caucus meeting, a three-man committee comprising the governors of Taraba, Enugu and Zamfara States, was directed to interface with INEC on the position of the law and due process.

The committee reported back on Tuesday on what INEC advised, stating that 21 working days must be given based on due process, adding that the due process must commence with a petition from the south East zone that they had lost confidence in Anyanwu as the substantive national secretary.

It was based on that the national caucus proceeded with the 99th NEC at the alternate office of PDP located in Maitama, Abuja.

The meeting was observed by INEC officials, where a petition was formerly submitted by the south east zone on their loss of confidence in Anyanwu as the national secretary.

The 99th NEC adopted the petition of the south east and adjourned for another NEC meeting to June 30, where the issue of a substantive national secretary would be discussed and agreed upon.

In the communique read by the acting National Chairman of the party, Amb, Iliya Damagum, the meeting expressed ‘’Serious concern over the sorry and melancholic state of affairs of our nation under the irredeemably exploitative, insensitive and anti-people APC administration, condemns the worsening insecurity, the wanton killings and the violence against the people.’

It lamented that, ‘’banditry, kidnapping, marauding of communities and other acts of terrorism in various parts of our country emboldened by President Tinubu’s apparent negligence and abdication of his constitutional duties to ensure safety and security of his citizens.

‘’NEC also laments the worsening economic hardship and extreme poverty in the country occasioned by the ill-advised and ill-implemented policies of the Tinubu administration hike in fuel price wanton increase in electricity tariff multiple taxes and unexplained charges on services resulting in collapse of productive sector closure of millions of businesses massive loss of jobs rise in criminality and general sense of misery across the country

‘’NEC also condemns the policy inconsistency wholesale corruption massive treasury looting budget padding and diversion of public funds that forbid the administration resulting in infrastructure retrogression and loss of investors’ confidence in our system.

“NEC restates the PDP demand that this administration should rescind all its anti-people policies and take practical steps to address the insecurity and economic recession in the country.

‘’Furthermore, NEC stands in firm resistance to the sinister plot by the Tinubu-led APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party totalitarian state as evident in the desperate attempts to strip and annihilate opposition parties through open-stitch threats and intimidation of opposition figures and institutions of democracy in Nigeria.

‘’It is clear that this plot is born out of APC’s mortal fear of inevitable defeat in 2027 due to its dismal failure in government,’’ the communique stated.

On the part of the PDP, the communique stated that, ‘’NEC restates our party’s belief in democracy, the rule of law and the supremacy of the will of the people as expressed through their free and unhindered democratic participation into multi-party politics and governance.

‘’The successful convening of the 99th NEC meeting clearly communicates our party’s unity and focus despite challenges. NEC also received and ratified the composition of the committee on the zoning of national offices ahead of the national convention.

‘’The members of these zoning committees are Governor Duoye Diri, Chairman Governor Dauda Lawal, Vice-Chairman and Kaleb Mutfwang, Secretary. That is the zoning committee.

‘’The members of the National Convention Committee are Governor Amadu Fintiri, Chairman, Governor Ademola Adeleke, Vice-Chairman and Governor Peter Mbah, Secretary.

‘’NEC also received the resolution of the South-East General Executive with regard to the issue of the National Secretary, and to be considered and deliberated upon in the next NEC which is slated for June 30

‘’NEC reassures Nigerians that PDP remains strong resilient united and determined now more than ever before in leading the charge to rescue our nation from the vicious grip of APC administration.”

The chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, expressed confidence that the party must again become the beacon of hope for the Nigerian people.

According to Wabara, ‘’The journey of our party has been long, sometimes turbulent, but always deeply rooted in our collective aspirations for a united, democratic and prosperous Nigeria.

‘’While we have faced internal and external challenges, and in most cases self-inflicted challenges, we have also witnessed our enduring strength, the strength of our ideals, the resilience of our supporters, and the loyalty of millions of Nigerians as we also see today in the PDP as the most credible platform for national transformation.”

In his comments, the chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, said, ‘’As governors, we have gone through a lot. This dispensation is a different one under the present administration. There are so many booby traps, innuendos, political movements that have been done.

‘’Today, we have been bombarded by the issue of coalition, defection, a gale of defection that is even affecting some of our members.

‘’Our members are standing strong and resolute. There is no intimidation that we are not going through. There is no caressing or cajoling that members and elected governors are not going through if you ask anyone of them. But certainly, we are resolute. We will not abandon the mandate.

‘’And that is why you can see us here together.

Yes, we wish well for those who have left. But we believe this is not the first time people left PDP and came back. I’m sure they will come back.”

Prominent leaders of the party like former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and David Mark were absent.

But those in attendance included Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Ahmed Fintri (Adamawa States) while Peter Mbah of Enugu was represented by his Deputy.

Others were former Governors Mohammed Ahmed Maikarfi (Kaduna), Dr Achijke Udenwa (Imo), Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa) and Senator Gabriel Suswam (Benue) and Dr Samuel Ortom (Benue).

Also there, too, were two former Senate Presidents, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Senator Adolphus Wabara, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Damagum, Prof Jerry Gana, Chief Olabode George, High Chief Tom Ikimi, Chief Eddy Olafeso and immediate past national publicity secretary of PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondinya.

Equally present were Uche Secondus, former National Chairman of PDP, Chief Emma Ogidi, Iyom Josephine Anenih, Chief Mike Oghiadome, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, High Chief Ben Obi, Barrister Emmanuel Eno Iden, Mr Philip Salau, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, Prof Wale Oladipo, and Chief Alli Odefa.

Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, Deputy National Chairman (South), Senator Zainab Kure, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, Amb Aminu Wali, Senator Abdul Ningi and Alhaji Kabiru Turaki, SAN among others.

Speaking, Lamido said, “If the PDP collapses, Nigeria will collapse. Where there is no opposition, then there will be an emperor. When the party collapses, then you have an emperor all over Nigeria, and all emperors are destroyed by their greed.

“The PDP is Nigeria’s history in the last 25 years. Therefore, look at the bigger picture. If the party collapses, it is Nigeria’s history which collapses.”

Lamido said if the PDP hadn’t restored Nigeria’s democracy in 1999, there was no way ex-military head of state Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have taken over power as president in May 2015.

He added that without the PDP laying the foundation for Nigeria’s democracy in the Fourth Republic, incumbent ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu wouldn’t have taken over from his party man, Buhari, in May 2023.

The former governor said Tinubu needed the PDP as a focal opposition party to keep him in check.

“More than anybody, Tinubu needs PDP to be chasing him, to be on his toes, but when it collapses, nobody will be chasing him; he will be chasing himself,” he said, stating that he wouldn’t leave the PDP despite the many crises rocking the party.

PDP Made You, Brought You to Limelight Politically, Bode George Tells Nyesom Wike

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said the PDP actually made the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whatever he is today irrespective of what he thought.

George, who stated this while condemning Monday’s sealing of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), said the action by Wike was a complete betrayal.

Featuring on Arise Television yesterday, George further described the sealing of the PDP National secretariat on the orders of Wike as “absolutely sacrilegious, culturally unacceptable and politically indefensible.”

The PDP chieftain said, “The minister of the FCT, Wike, must know and appreciate the fact that this is the very party that brought him to national prominence.

“Wike’s action is like someone returning to his ancestral village only to lock up or sell the family house over a trivial debt. What is the motive behind sealing off the party secretariat because of a N7 million ground rent debt which Wike could have resolved without resorting to such a public show of hostility.

“If your family house has a backlog of ground rent, do you return as chairman of the local government to lock it up? Seven million naira is not a monumental amount. That is something you, Wike, could easily settle, especially for the party that gave you everything,” he said.

George, therefore, questioned the selective enforcement of land use charges, saying even the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might be owing similar fees.

“If the authorities investigate APC’s national headquarters, it may be found to be defaulting as well. Such administrative lapses can happen and it should not be used as tools of vendetta,” he said.