Ololade Majekodunmi: Tinubu Administration Rekindling Hope in Nigeria’s CTG Sector

Ms Ololade Majekodunmi, National Coordinator of the Nigeria Cotton Society and Managing Director of House of Dorcas Integrated Services (HDI), has applauded the Tinubu administration’s efforts to revitalise the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sector. In a frank assessment of recent policy moves, the leading player in the corporate world and strong advocate of the CTG industry, described the government’s twin strategies — the creation of a dedicated CTG Development Board and the N90 billion agribusiness plan — as “bold and strategic,” capable of closing long-standing gaps in the industry if implemented with discipline and inclusivity. Precious Ugwuzor brings excerpts

What are your thoughts on the twin strategies rolled out by NEC to transform the CTG sector?

The twin strategies — the establishment of the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board and the N90 billion agribusiness/livestock plan — are bold, strategic interventions. They represent a coordinated approach to tackle both upstream production and industrial processing challenges. It’s a long-overdue move that can finally address structural issues in the CTG sector if implemented with discipline and inclusivity.

From a policy perspective, these decisions reflect a government that is listening and willing to act. As someone directly involved in field-level coordination with the Nigeria Cotton Society and HDI, I see the gaps this move intends to close: financing, industrial linkages, coordination, and structure. NEC’s endorsement of both the CTG board and the agribusiness plan signals political will, which has often been the missing link.

Do you think the plans are holistic enough?

The plans reflect a more integrated view than we’ve seen in decades — linking agriculture, industry, trade, and innovation. However, “holistic” requires consistent consultation, data-driven execution, and state-level alignment. I would say this is a strong foundation, but further work is needed to ensure last-mile impact — especially around MSMEs, climate adaptation, and youth employment.

We also need to tie this vision into Nigeria’s broader manufacturing revival and food security architecture. Importantly, emphasis must be placed on gender equity and rural revitalisation. The inclusion of livestock under the same strategic plan is also smart — as it allows for cross-sectoral interventions, especially in areas like animal feed, cottonseed utilisation, and value-added exports.

Why do you think previous efforts by other administrations failed?

Previous efforts lacked policy continuity, suffered from weak stakeholder engagement, and were often fragmented. Importantly, many failed to address power infrastructure, smuggling, and access to affordable finance. Without these systemic issues being tackled head-on, reforms couldn’t take root.

Additionally, implementation frameworks were often poorly monitored. Policies looked good on paper, but execution was weak. In some cases, there was duplication of efforts, insufficient data, and a lack of coordination among ministries and parastatals. When you do not monitor, you cannot enforce or learn, and that has been the story of CTG for decades.

Are there guarantees that these initiatives will succeed?

Success is a function of leadership, accountability, and inclusive implementation. What gives me confidence this time is the body language of the present government, particularly the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who has demonstrated consistent commitment to fulfilling the promises outlined in his Renewed Hope manifesto.

His focus on economic diversification and industrial revival is being matched by deliberate action. This agenda is more than a slogan — it is birthing the Nigeria we have all been praying for, and I see this happening with each bold step.

The approval of this initiative under the guidance of His Excellency, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, shows seriousness at the very top. Likewise, His Excellency, Senator John Owan Enoh, the Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, has shown hands-on leadership and unwavering support.

As the Cotton Coordinator and MD of HDI, I can confirm we are ready to give this our all. And I can say the same of respected leaders in the space such as Chief Aneibi Achimugu and Mrs. Nike Ogunlesi and other stakeholders who have been consistent champions of industry revival.

This time, we are seeing a convergence of political will and private sector readiness — and that is what gives me cautious but firm optimism.

Consultation is key for initiatives to succeed. Were stakeholders duly consulted?

This process marks a significant improvement. Major cooperatives, private sector actors, and technical partners like HDI, ruffle and tumble, the Nigeria Cotton Cooperative Society, Textile and garment makers, were consulted. However, there is still room to deepen stakeholder engagement, particularly with rural farmers, women-led processors, and indigenous textile clusters.

To the government’s credit, they have been constantly in meetings with key stakeholders. We have had several direct engagements with the Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, and I can tell you he is passionate and deeply committed to working with us all. Our conversations have moved from abstract ideas to implementation discussions, where we are actively identifying bottlenecks and designing frameworks to remove them.

We are working hard with government to tackle the blockers, and the evidence is in the recent NEC approval of the CTG board — a milestone under the clear leadership of the Vice President.

How far can this administration go in transforming the industry into a money spinner?

This administration has the tools and mandate to make CTG a major forex earner and job creator. If they execute consistently, curb textile smuggling, and empower local players, CTG could rival oil in social impact.

We’re already working with government to map and maximise untapped opportunities in CTG and across agriculture. I can confidently say they are not leaving any stone unturned. From raw cotton production to ginning, spinning, and tailoring — every player is being invited to the table to co-create this transformation.

We are co-developing a phased implementation model, which means identified challenges will be addressed sequentially with clear accountability metrics. What I can assure Nigerians is that the work is ongoing, and the results will soon begin to show. It is an exciting time — consultations are happening in earnest, and a new future is emerging. Expect to see a marriage between technology and CTG, which will be mirrored across agriculture.

How can associated challenges be subdued?

Challenges like poor infrastructure, access to working capital, and quality assurance can be subdued through targeted financing, digitized value chain traceability, and improved logistics. Strategic incentives for local manufacturers and partnerships with development institutions are also key.

We must also work to formalize informal actors and scale cooperative-led clusters. Regional infrastructure like inland dry ports, intermodal transport, and dedicated power for industrial parks can unlock CTG’s full value. Technical skills development, especially through TVET institutions, must accompany these efforts.

Do you think stakeholders have what it takes to grow the industry?

Yes — Nigerian stakeholders are resilient, innovative, and ready. What we need is structure, reliable support systems, and access to the right tools and markets. The renewed hope agenda offers an enabling environment if all hands remain on deck.

This is not just about planting cotton or sewing garments — it’s about building a sustainable industrial ecosystem. With committed leadership across cooperatives, finance, manufacturing, and export bodies, we will make this work. And I see that commitment daily.

How are financial institutions like the Bank of Industry keying into the project?

The Bank of Industry has shown commitment to supporting industrial players, especially with single-digit interest loans and cluster-based financing. They have a critical role in deploying affordable capital, particularly to mid-tier processors and rural aggregators.

We’ve already started engaging financial institutions as part of the renewed CTG agenda. I’ve personally been in meetings with the new Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture and the Director-General of the Agricultural Development Fund. Their readiness to support is encouraging. We’re also opening conversations with private equity and fintech actors to design innovative blended finance options that will fast-track real industrial growth.

Tell us about what the future holds for the industry and Nigeria.

The future is bright if we build sustainably. We are witnessing the rebirth of a national treasure — one that can clothe our people, empower our communities, and enrich our economy. The CTG sector can be a flagship of Nigeria’s industrial renaissance.

It’s not just about cotton; it’s about dignity, identity, and shared prosperity. The Nigeria we are building will wear its own fabric proudly again. And with youth, technology, and partnerships leading the charge — the CTG sector can become one of Africa’s strongest economic stories.