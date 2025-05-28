Ogun Condemns Protest, Reaffirms Commitment to Athletes’ Welfare

The Ogun State Government has described as regrettable the protest staged by some athletes representing the state at the ongoing National Sports Festival over delayed allowances.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the government expressed its disappointment, stating that the protest was inconsistent with the values and objectives the state upholds.

He noted that the athletes acted out of impatience, as all necessary arrangements had been concluded for the payment of their allowances on Tuesday.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun remains deeply sensitive and committed to the welfare of all participants at the festival. There is no circumstance under which he would allow Ogun athletes to suffer or be neglected.

“The protest earlier today by a few athletes is not only unfortunate but also uncalled for. It stands in stark contrast to the immense success the state has recorded in hosting the festival—from the grand opening ceremony to the impressive performance of Team Ogun,” the statement continued.

He further disclosed that the payment of allowances had already commenced, with athletes receiving bank alerts as scheduled.

“Those who protested did so in error. It was a clear case of impatience,” he concluded.