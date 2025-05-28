Ododo Attends 2025 AfDB AGM, Seeks Partnership for Kogi Devt

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, FCA, is currently participating in the 2025 Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank (AFDB) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where he was invited as a Special Guest of the continental development finance institution.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, explained that the governor’s participation in this prestigious forum reflects the commitment of the state government to deepen partnerships with global financial institutions in order to attract critical development funding that will unlock the vast economic potential of the state and improve the living conditions of its people.

According to him, “Governor Ododo is engaging with AfDB leadership to access targeted funding from a range of the bank’s specialised financing windows, with a focus on three strategic sectors: agriculture, solid minerals, and transportation infrastructure, particularly the development of a proposed airport in Kogi State.”

“Specifically, the governor is seeking support through the Africa Legal Support Facility to enhance governance and investment structuring in the solid minerals sector; the Special Agricultural Processing Zones Facility to develop agro-industrial hubs and value chains; and the Infrastructure Facility Fund to finance key transportation infrastructure needed to connect markets and attract investors.”

“These high-level engagements have taken off on a sound footing, with both the Government of Kogi State and the AfDB establishing the initial building blocks for operationalising the state’s proposals. Technical teams on both sides are working closely to align project concepts with funding mechanisms to ensure timely implementation,” he said.

The commissioner noted that Governor Ododo was accompanied to the meeting by a strong delegation including the Chief Economic Adviser to the State, Mr. Nda Aliyu Salami; the Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Asiru Idris; the State Auditor General, Hon. Yakubu Okala; along with other top government officials and technical consultants.

“Their presence underlines the seriousness and readiness of the Kogi State Government to drive a new wave of development through well-coordinated, bankable projects that meet international standards and deliver real impact on the ground.”

“Governor Ododo’s mission is clear — to leverage international partnerships in advancing the Renewed Hope agenda by attracting investments that will stimulate inclusive economic growth and transform the development landscape of Kogi State.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kogi State, we extend our appreciation to the African Development Bank for its warm reception and look forward to a fruitful and enduring partnership,” he concluded.