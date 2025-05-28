Obi Decries Alleged Extortion of N700,000 from Onitsha Drug Traders by NAFDAC

•As NAFDAC dismisses allegation of extortion

•Insists administrative charges were imposed on offenders

The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election has decried the allegations of extortion by National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) from drug traders in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The traders had alleged that officials of the agency who had closed the market for about two months on the allegations that they were selling fake drugs have turned around to ask them to pay N700,000 each before they can open their shops.

In a related development, NAFDAC denied allegation of extortion by a prominent social media influencer, the Very Dark Man.

The popular social media influencer was shown in a viral video with protesting traders at the Ogbogwu Market at Onitsha Bridge Head in Anambra State, alleging that officials of NAFDAC were extorting money from the traders before allowing them to reopen their shops closed in wake of the operation against fake and unwholesome medicine.

Meanwhile, Obi recalled he had visited the market and addressed traders in the early days of the closure of the market and had expressed solidarity with NAFDAC to ensure that the market was rid of fake drugs.

He however said he never knew it would become a means of extortion, and also called on the agency to quickly review and drop the charges, to avoid stifling businesses.

Obi said: “Already, over seven million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have collapsed in the past two years in Nigeria. Our MSME’s businesses are at a “we can’t breathe” stage, and the very system that should be offering them oxygen to support their breathing is instead suffocating them.

“This level of insensitivity is both disturbing and uncaring. Let us prioritize compassion, economic recovery, and the survival of our small businesses at this critical time in our nation.

“I recall visiting the Head Bridge Market during the initial phase of its closure, standing in support of the authorities to ensure our society is free from fake drugs and counterfeit goods.

“I did so with the hope that investigations would be carried out swiftly, and the market would be reopened promptly, especially to ease the suffering of small business owners already burdened by our current national economic challenges.

“It is, therefore, deeply unfortunate to learn that shop owners are now being asked to pay N700,000 to reopen their stores.

“I want to appeal again to the relevant authorities: please review and drop this charge. Allow these businesses to reopen.

“These shop owners have already endured prolonged closures, mounting unpaid bills, and economic strain. Adding further burdens to them and their families at this time is simply unjust and an economic sabotage.

“Compassion must lie at the root of government action.”

Meanwhile, in the video featuring the Very Dark Man, the traders claimed they were being forced to pay monies ranging from N500,000 to N700,000 in order to reopen their businesses.

However, NAFDAC said nothing of such happened, rather administrative charges (as gazetted by federal government) were imposed on perpetrators.

A statement signed by the Director General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said: “The public should please note, contrary to erroneous speculations, that these are federal government gazetted charges and payments.”

The statement further said: “The attention of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been drawn to a misleading information as contained in videos that are trending on the social media of the incitement of traders of Onitsha Bridge Head Market by one social media influencer.

“The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) therefore, wishes to alert the public and security agencies on the incitement, which may constitute a breach of the Cybercrime Act.

“The public will recall the recent enforcement operation in three Open Drug Markets (Idumota, Aba and Onitsha) in the country where banned, expired, falsified, substandard narcotic medicines worth more than a trillion Naira were removed and subsequently destroyed.

“Between 9th February and 27th March 2025, NAFDAC conducted a raid operation to remove unregistered, expired, banned, diverted donation drugs, substandard, falsified, and illicit narcotics and controlled substances from the three major Open Drug Markets (ODM) in the country.

Adeyeye said: “All the warehouses, shops and parking stores in the three Open Drug Markets did not meet the minimum requirements of Good Storage and Distribution Practices.

“More importantly, there was no proof of registration of these Open Drug Market premises by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) – a clear contravention/violation of the pertinent extant law of the federation.

“For these infractions, the administrative charges that apply (as gazetted) were imposed on perpetrators as follows:

“An Investigative charge of N5m (reduced to N200,000 after pleas) for sales of unregistered products, and An Investigative charge of N2m (reduced to N500,000 after much plea) for being in violation of Good Storage and Distribution (GSD) practice.

“NAFDAC will continue to ensure that all medical products – medicines, vaccines, medical devices and others being used in Nigeria are of good quality, safe, and efficacious.

“We will continue to provide assurances that these commodities are well monitored to avoid the deaths of pregnant women, children, and the vulnerable”.