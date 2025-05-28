New Delta: Time to Queue Behind Gov Oborevwori

Victor Efeizomor writes on the need for concerned stakeholders in Delta State to rally round Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as he settles down to business after collapsing all the People’s Democratic Party’s structure in the oil-rich state into the All Progressives Congress.

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida once said, “At critical moments in the history of a nation, good leaders don’t sit on the fence; they take action, they take decisions, for posterity will not forgive them if they fail to do so”.

It is for this reason, and given the circumstance for the collapse of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) structures in Delta State, into the All Progressive Congress (APC) that Deltans, particularly, members of the PDP should back Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other leaders of the party in the spirit of good leadership and followership to take Delta State to the next level.

Recall that the Delta State Governor, Hon Oborevwori, former Governor IfeanyiOkowa, and other key leaders of the PDP in the state officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on 28 April, 2025.

The defection, according to party chieftains, followed wide consultations, and it was a collective decision among stakeholders across the state.

Surprisingly, majority of Deltans are not only happy about this political development, but it was randomly celebrated in the three senatorial districts of the state, as a strategic move in the best interest of governance and development in the state.

Also, the entire Delta political family have teamed up around Governor Oborevwori for the progress of the party and the state to sustain this recent political realignment, as key members of the administration, including lawmakers and political appointees have all defected from PDP to APC.

Former Delta State Governor, Senator IfeanyiOkowa said his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a strategic move for the common good of Delta State, not driven by personal ambition.

He emphasized that the decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was made to connect Delta State to the Federal Government in Abuja, potentially unlocking more opportunities for the state’s development.

Governor Oborevwori described the defection as a historic movement in the best interest of the state. He pledged to unify the party to ensure total victory for it in the coming elections.

The state’s Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Communication, Charles Aniagwu, justified the move, saying it was in response to the troubling events within the PDP at the national level.

“The State governor and party leaders have been consulting mildly, and the decision stems from those discussions.The political climate has shifted, and we needed to respond accordingly,” the commissioner added.

So, you can see the circumstance surrounding the critical decision of the leaders and critical stakeholders of the PDP in the state to empty the PDP structure into the APC.

Also in his remark on the defection, the pioneer chairman of the PDP in Delta State, Senator James Manager had said, “You have just seen the outcome of the consultations that have been going on for some time. This is a unanimous agreement. As a riverine man, I can’t stay in a boat that is sinking (referring to the PDP). It’s time for collective change”.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, he said, met at Ibadan, where they resolved not to form coalitions with other parties. With only about 11 governors left, how can we challenge an incumbent president? That decision demoralized many PDP members. We have seen leadership instability, and the party is truly in crises”, Manager justified the Delta State PDP decision to defect to the APC.

It was, indeed a critical moment of decision, dictated by the circumstances starring the PDP on the face.

Would the leaders of the PDP in the state have sat on the fence and watch everybody in the “boat” sink? Will history be kind to our political leaders, the governor, Hon Oborevwori and other leaders of the party (PDP) if they had sat on the fence, and watched the ship of the party sink in the ‘sea’? This are the questions begging for answers.

Governor Oborevwori had demanded that, in order to show the seriousness of the decision of the PDP in the state to collapse its structures into the APC, himself, his deputy, members of the state’s Legislature, members of the State’s Executive Council, Local Government Chairmen and Councillors, all political office holders, appointees, anything and everything PDP in the state must move to the APC. Anything short of that would amount to disloyalty to the governor and the decision of other leaders of the PDP in the state.

This decision is important at this time of the political history of the state because, according to Charles Aniagwu, “As the taste of palm wine changes, so must the drinking pattern. The political climate has changed, and we needed to respond accordingly. This move will solidify development, unity and security in Delta State.

Politics is local, and collaboration with our people in the APC is necessary to preserve the progress we have made”.

Come to think of it, the need for Deltans, in whatever capacity to support and move with GovernorOborevwori, who is now the political leader of the APC in the state is inevitable at this time, given the level of socio-economic, political and infrastructural development the state has witnessed in about two years of his administration, as encapsulated in his M.O.R.E Agenda.

This development is visible in all the three senatorial districts of the state.

Governor Oborevwori himself recently captured it this way, “We have demonstrated our resolve to keep Delta State ahead of all indices of socio-economic development. We are investing massively in infrastructure renewal, upgrading our healthcare institutions, improving the learning climate in our schools, and assisting the poor and vulnerable through our socio-investment programmes”.

However, it is my hope and prayer that the old members of the APC and the new entrants from the PDP should put whatever differences they may have had in the past, and work together in synergy as a family in order to move Delta State to the next level.

-Efeizomor is media aide to Governor Oborevwori.