Navy@69: Eastern Command Offers Free Medical Services to Over 5000 in Rivers

As part of activities marking the 69th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy, the Eastern Naval Command has extended free medical care to over 5000 residents of Obumoton-Chiri, Bie-Ama Community in Borikiri axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The free medicare which is part of the Navy’s medical and educational rhapsody also featured the presentation of educational materials to children of the community.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at the community town hall in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande, said the gesture is part of the Navy’s Corporate Social Responsibility to her host communities.

Represented by Captain Ugochukwu Elendu, Rear Admiral Akinwande also said the gesture by the Navy is aimed at improving civil-military relationship and sustaining harmonious partnership with their communities.

“The Nigerian Navy has a tradition of regularly reaching out to host communities as part of measures towards enhanced Civil-Military-Cooperation.

“The NN commitment to her Corporate Social Responsibilities is a key priority in the vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla which aims at sustaining partnership and catering for the welfare of the NN host communities,” he said.

Akinwande disclosed that the Navy has outlined several activities to mark its 69th Anniversary, adding that they chose Obumoton-Chiri Community because of her peaceful co-existence and relevance to national development.

The FOC said the rhapsody underscores the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to quality health care and educational services offered in safe and secured environment.

“This outreach is therefore organised as part of the celebrations and also to serve NN’s CSR objective. The Obumoton-Chiri community was chosen for this year’s Rhapsody because of her social and economic relevance to national development as well as her peaceful co-existence with the Nigerian Navy.

“The outreach is meant to provide free primary health care services and some selected secondary health care services to the wonderful people of this community and beyond,” he added.

Akinwande urged the community to take full advantage of the opportunity of the exercise, expressing hope that the medical and educational rhapsody would further strengthen the long-standing cordial relationship between the Nigerian Navy and the Borikiri community.

On his part, Paramount Ruler of Bie-Ama Community, HRM, Garrick Achiesomie expressed delight at the kind gesture by the Navy, expressing the hope that it would further strengthen the relationship between them and the community.

He called on residents of the community to take advantage of the services to improve their healthcare and awareness.

His words: “I will like to extend my deepest appreciation to the Navy for their commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of the Bie-Ama Community. Their service exemplifies the spirit of dedication, compassion and selflessness and it is a privilege to have them here with us.

“This initiative is not just about treating ailments, it is about empowering our community through health education, preventive care and ensuring that every individual have access to the healing resources they need.

“I encourage each of you to take full advantage of this services and foster a culture of health awareness amongst your families and friends.”

The monarch urged the community to remain vigilant and work hand in hand in addressing safety concerns, support the Nigerian Navy and cultivate an environment where all residents feel secured.

Also speaking, the Community Women Leader, Blessing Iyalla, who spoke through her secretary, Rachael Wosley, said the community had for a long time prayed for such an opportunity where women and children of the community can benefit from healthcare and educational items.

She commended the Navy for the gesture saying: “Things like this don’t normally happen these days in our society, where they come to empower our children, youths, mothers and the elderly; it’s so amazing and we are so grateful”.