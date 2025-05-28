Mohammed Tasks Stakeholders to End Violence, Intimidation Against Children

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has challenged relevant stakeholders on child development to rise up and take a decisive action to stem cases of violence and intimidation against children.

Speaking at the occasion of the 2025 National Children’s Day celebration held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, he said the call became imperative as his administration was committed to protecting the rights and privileges of all children in the state.

He noted that the choice of this year’s theme, “Stand up, speak up, building a bullying-free generation,” could not have come at a better time than now, as it underscored the commitment of his administration towards creating awareness on the negative impact of bullying on individuals and communities, and as well educate children and parents to recognise and prevent bullying behavior.

Represented by his Deputy, Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, Mohammed said at the moment, the state government was also working towards addressing cyberbullying and promoting responsible online behaviour among youth, as well as encouraging digital accountability.

He, therefore, promised to support victims and bystanders to speak up against bullying and to provide tools and strategies for children to assert themselves safely and effectively.