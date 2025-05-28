Lagos Advances Digital Innovations in Land Management, Urban Development

The Lagos State Government has announced a major progress in modernising land administration and urban development through its Enterprise Geographic Information Service (e-GIS), a project led by the Lagos Geographic Information Service (LAGIS).

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser, e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde during the Ministerial Press Briefing of the Offices of e-GIS and Urban Development at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja on Monday.

The Special Adviser said that the strategic initiative, designed to revolutionise land administration, urban planning, and geospatial data management across the State, was transforming how land records, planning data, and geospatial information were collected, processed, and used across the State.

He said that since the inception of the project in 2016, and the formal establishment of the Lagos e-GIS Office in 2021, the initiative had consistently delivered on its core mandate of building a comprehensive, computerised spatial data infrastructure to support a greater, smarter Lagos.

He said that the strategic goal of the e-GIS Office was automating and integrating digitization efforts across key agencies such as the Lands Bureau, Physical Planning, Land Use Charge, and Office of the State Surveyor-General, and coordinating a state-wide mapping and survey project in collaboration with the Surveyor-General’s office, while establishing Spatial Data Infrastructure (SDI) and deploying UAV drones, RTK systems, and cadastral software for precise land mapping and data collection.

He added that the Office was also responsible for driving capacity building in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for Lagos State Civil Service personnel, and providing consultancy and integration support for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), leveraging GIS technologies.

In addition, he said that Lagos e-GIS Office has successfully Launched the Automated Land Administration Portal, simplifying and digitizing land transactions.

“As part of the reforms, the State launched the Aumentum Land Administration Portal, now the official platform for all land-related transactions. This digital system ensures simplified, faster service delivery, improved transparency, and easier access for residents and investors while we have also developed and operationalised the e-GIS portal connecting spatial data from various MDAs and completed a state-wide digital mapping project with orthophoto maps and LiDAR technology to create an accurate and comprehensive cadastral map of Lagos,” he said.

To support this effort, over 150 GIS toolsets were distributed to key agencies such as the Lands Bureau and the Office of the State Surveyor General,” he said.

Babatunde said that to bring services closer to citizens, the government opened its first regional e-GIS outlet in Ikeja, with more centres planned across the five IBILE divisions while other achievements include the development of a central data portal, creation of GIS units in MDAs, launch of a drone service, and rollout of tools like Capture Lagos software and the Merlin billing platform.

He averred that there were other new innovations to support sectors beyond land administration, including the deployment of the Med2U healthcare mapping app, the smart house numbering system pilot, and building of a situation room for LASIEC as well as the introduction of the LAGPPAD Web Portal for building approvals.

” In alignment with its Smart City vision and THEMES Agenda, the Lagos e-GIS Office has partnered with leading technology and consulting firms including PwC Nigeria, ESRI, MainOne by Equinix, Teqbridge, Polaris Digitech, and Interswitch, among others”, he said.

He emphasised that the goal of e-Gis was to ensure that every square kilometer of Lagos State was digitally mapped, documented, and accessible as its aim was not just about land management but about creating a smarter, more efficient, and more transparent Lagos for all, while noting that the Lagos e-GIS initiative remained committed to advancing urban planning, infrastructural development, property security, and data-driven governance to ensure a fully interconnected and digitally empowered Lagos State.