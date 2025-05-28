Ikaz-Kassim: Serving Nigeria Gave Me Insight into Governance, Policy

Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, a development consultant and former Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs and Event Management under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, spoke about her life journey and defining moments that continue to shape her mission today. Excerpts

Tell us a bit about yourself and your journey so far.

I am an entrepreneur, author, advocate, and a purpose-driven leader. Over the years, I’ve built a diverse portfolio through my company Tahzan, which spans smart living solutions, interiors, events, and more. I’m also the founder of Safe Haven and the Child Aid and Sponsorship Awareness Foundation (CASAF), both focused on women’s empowerment, education, and child protection.

I’ve had the privilege of serving at the highest levels of government as a Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari and also contested for a seat in the House of Representatives. My journey has been layered, with victories, setbacks, and deeply defining moments that continue to shape my mission today.

What inspired your book Gratitude?

Gratitude: 365 Days of Reflection, Lessons & Growth was born out of life itself, loss, motherhood, professional challenges, moments of clarity, and seasons of uncertainty. Through it all, I found that returning to gratitude helped me stay centered. It became my survival tool, and I wanted others to experience that power too.

The book offers a moment of pause each day, a space to reflect, reset, and reconnect. Writing it was a healing process for me, and now, seeing readers across the world connect with it is incredibly fulfilling.

What role does creativity play in your work?

Creativity is the thread that ties everything I do, whether I’m curating a wedding, styling a space, or shaping an initiative. I’ve had the honour of planning some of the most exclusive and high-level events in Nigeria, including presidential functions. What I’ve learned is that excellence isn’t just in execution—it’s in how you make people feel.

Every event, every project, is about creating meaningful experiences that leave lasting impressions. I’m drawn to detail, emotion, and elegance, and I bring that energy to every assignment I take on.

You’re involved in several sectors. How do you decide where to focus your energy?

I focus on areas where I can solve real problems and create tangible value. Events have always come naturally to me, I’ve loved organising from a young age. My sister used to tease that she enjoyed attending parties with me because I’d ensure everyone around us felt at ease, even when I didn’t know the hosts! That instinct to create comfort and order has matured into a professional discipline.

On the other hand, I’ve also become passionate about how people live. I noticed a growing demand for safer, more efficient homes, so I ventured into smart living and energy solutions. From smart locks and surveillance to solar-powered systems, our goal is to help people live more securely and sustainably. Whether I’m creating a memory through an event or improving daily life through a product, I’m driven by the same question: “Does this add real value?”

What keeps you focused on women and children in your work?

My children inspire me every single day. They’ve taught me the value of legacy, presence, and intentionality. I also come from a close-knit family, and my mother and siblings, especially my sisters, have been my deepest well of support. Safe Haven and CASAF were born from a desire to give back meaningfully. I wanted to create spaces where women could feel safe, seen, and strengthened and where children, especially vulnerable ones, could access education, hygiene, and protection. These are not passion projects, they are core parts of my life’s mission.

Who are the women who have shaped or inspired your journey?

I’ve been surrounded by phenomenal women. My mother is an epitome of strength, beauty, courage, and the quiet sacrifice that comes with motherhood. If anyone thinks I’m a great mother, they should meet my mother. She is my biggest supporter and the foundation of so much of who I am today.

Beyond her, I’ve been influenced by women like Mrs. Chioma Uzodinma Esq., who embodies compassion and generosity; Dr. Mairo Almakura, who has shown me depth and kindness ; and Princess Jummai Idonije, who reflects grace and strong support . These women have taught me that kindness is a form of strength, and that you can lead with empathy without losing effectiveness.

What are some defining moments in your leadership journey?

There have been many, but serving as a Special Assistant to President Buhari was a pivotal one. It gave me insight into governance, policy, and the responsibility that comes with power. Running for political office also deepened my understanding of people, systems, and resilience.

But there are quieter, more personal defining moments too. One of them was being abducted and almost killed. Laughs softly, that’s a story for another day. But it fundamentally changed how I view life. Every single day since has felt like a second chance, and I don’t take that lightly.

What’s next for Safe Haven?

We’re entering an exciting phase. One of our key upcoming initiatives is the Confident Girls Club, a mentorship and growth program for girls aged 9–16. It’s designed to build self-esteem, social skills, and leadership ability in young girls, especially those in underserved communities.

We’re also working on partnerships that will expand our reach and deepen our impact. I want Safe Haven to become a continental model for healing, leadership development, and empowerment for women and girls.

What advice would you give to women trying to find their voice or step into leadership?

You don’t need to wait to be chosen. Choose yourself. Own your story—even the messy parts. Lead with clarity, integrity, and compassion.

Surround yourself with people who remind you of your worth and values on the days you forget. And no matter how busy or difficult life gets, stay grounded in gratitude. It’s not just a mindset; it’s a weapon.