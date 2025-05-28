  • Wednesday, 28th May, 2025

ICAN Fellow, Fasawe to Build N20m Staff Quarters at Alma Mater

A philanthropist, who is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Odunayo Fasawe, has announced a plan to give a face-lift to his alma mater, Manuwa Memorial Grammar School, Iju Odo, Ondo State as he pledged to rebuild one of the staff buildings in the school which had collapsed and gone into ruin many years ago.

Fasawe, who was recently elected as the vice-president of the school’s old students’ association (MMGSOSA), said the pledge was one of numerous ways to give back to the college that contributed significantly to who he is today.

The project, estimated at N23 million, is expected to help the MMGSOSA achieve its noble objective of restoring the boarding house system to the 71-year-old college.

To improve the security in and around the college, Fasawe spent about N20 million to provide a modern office and station for the Southwest security outfit, otherwise known as Amotekun opposite the school. He also facilitated the installation of security lights and sirens on the official Hilux vehicle for effective and efficient operations.

He is the founder and managing partner of Stephen Fasawe & CO (chartered accountants). The firm has been consulting for Lagos State as a tax consultant for over 25 years, and has acted as tax consultant to Ondo and Ogun State governments.

In appreciation of his philanthropic gesture and community development agenda, Fasawe was recently elected the National President of the prestigious and most famous social club in Ondo senatorial district, Omawa Club of Ikale Land, made of seasoned technocrats, successful businessmen and women, retired military and police offices.

By his election, Fasawe became the youngest person to lead the over 30- year-old club.

