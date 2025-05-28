HoS: Lagos Reaffirms Commitment to Civil Service Reforms

The Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to overhauling the civil service, promising better welfare and smoother operations for workers across the state.

The Head of Service (HoS), Mr Bode Agoro, made this known at the conclusion of the month-long ministerial press briefing held at the Baguda Kalto Press Centre, Alausa.

The briefing was to mark the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

Agoro said the Sanwo-Olu-led administration was committed to providing public servants with the tools and support required to deliver results.

“We do not play with the welfare of our workers; a happy worker is a productive worker, and that is why we are putting these reforms in place.

“Some of the steps already taken include the reintroduction of a 25 per cent basic salary incentive for staff in core establishment roles.

“Also, the introduction of a flexible work-from-home system for eligible officers, and payment of pension adjustments in line with the revised national minimum wage,” he said.

He said that in the past year, the government received 92 applications for staff quarters and had issued 52 allocation letters.

As part of efforts to keep the quarters in good shape, the HoS warned that anyone who damages government property or defaults on bills will not get a clearance certificate.

“We must be responsible tenants, the government is passionate about the welfare of the engine room of this administration,” he said.

Agoro also shed light on the state’s digital transformation drive, noting that close to 4,000 service providers were registered online between May 2024 and April 2025.

According to him, the move is aimed at cutting down bottlenecks and boosting transparency in public procurement and service delivery.

“This is a new Lagos, and we want a civil service that is smart, tech-savvy, and people-oriented.

“No more ‘come today or tomorrow’. We use technology to enhance our performance,” he said.

The reforms, Agoro explained, are part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s broader vision to reposition the public sector and make Lagos a model for service delivery in Nigeria. (NAN)