Guinea Insurance Announces New Directors, Hosts Board Retreat

Ebere Nwoji

Guinea Insurance Plc, at its maiden board of directors’ retreat held in Lagos announced new directors of the company recently approved by the the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) .

The company announcing the new board members introduced Mr Temitope Borishade as Chairman, along with Mrs Bernice Izilen Okosun, Mrs Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, and Dr Nkemakonam Chukwukaodinaka as Non-Executive Directors.

According to the company’s Managing Director Ademola Abidogun, the retreat marked a defining moment of legacy, renewal, and strategic alignment, culminating in a formal board meeting with the new board members.

At the meeting, the newly appointed and outgoing board members engaged in collaborative dialogue, insightful knowledge exchange, and forward-looking deliberations focused on strengthening leadership synergy and reinforcing governance for the company’s future growth.

The new directors joined the existing Non-Executive Director, Mr Samuel Onukwue, and Independent Non-Executive Director, Mrs Chioma Okigbo, the Managing Director Mr Ademola Abidogun, Executive Director Finance And Corporate Services. Executive Director Technical Mrs Ogonna Offor-Orabueze.

According to Abidogun, designed to foster a shared vision and establish strategic priorities, the two-day retreat provided an in-depth overview of Guinea Insurance’s journey, spotlighting operational progress, brand repositioning, stakeholder engagement, and the company’s redirection towards sustainable profitability.

The company’s Management team delivered performance insights, structural reforms, and growth opportunities aimed at repositioning the company as a formidable and competitive player in Nigeria’s insurance sector.