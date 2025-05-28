Gov Eno Applauds CBN’s Efforts at Transforming Nigeria’s Economy

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has commended the management of the Central Bank of Nigeria for its strategic policies and efforts to stabilise the Naira and turn around the country’s economy for the better.

Pastor Eno made the commendation as a Special Guest at the opening day of the CBN’s Management Retreat holding at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, with the theme: “Consolidating the CBN Journey: People, Governance Process and Technology Imperatives.”

“I came here to honour the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and his team for doing a great job for this country in just less than two years, because I know how far this country had gone down economically. You work extremely hard with your team to stabilize our economy for the better,” he noted.

Pastor Eno expressed his admiration for the CBN Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Mrs. Emem Usoro, an indigene of the State, saying the State was proud of her.

“Our sister is a member of your team, and we are very proud of her. The last time we had an Akwa Ibom indigene on the Board of CBN was when Dr. Clement Isong was the CBN Governor just after the civil war. So, you can understand how long we have waited to have another of our own on the Board and as a Deputy Governor.

“She is representing us, and we are so impressed by her contributions to make our country great once again. So, our coming here is also to honour her and tell her well done; we are proud of you; we are watching you; we are praying for you,” he added.

Governor Eno expressed delight at meeting the faces behind the ongoing economic transformation in the country and expressed confidence in the country’s financial system.

He used the occasion to unveil some efforts of his administration to impact the State economy.

According to Governor Eno, “I really want to thank you, and welcome you to our State. Back home, we are doing the best that we can to serve our people. We are trying to diversify our economy through tourism and the digital economy, making our airline, Ibom Air, the best and leading airline in Nigeria to improve our economy.

“We are building ARISE Resort with the reclamation of 70 hectares of gully erosion land and transforming it into a very wonderful resort with a 9-hole golf course, children’s playground, pool, chalets, banquet halls, among others. We plan to finish this around September this year.”

He added that the government is also building a 200-bedroom hotel and a 5,000-seater International Convention Centre with breakout rooms, all in Uyo.

“All of these are built around promoting tourism, creating jobs, growing our infrastructure. We are equally building and improving on our medical tourism, as we are about to, in the next two to three weeks, sign a contract with a Turkish firm to build a 200-bed international hospital.

“So, we are working assiduously to ensure that the State economy can stand on its own without solely relying on federal allocation for survival.”

Earlier, the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed his plans to continue to transform and anchor the CBN on the pillars of integrity, trust, and efficiency.

Mr. Cardoso commended the Governor for his outstanding performance that has pushed the State forward in quality infrastructural development and economic opportunities.

The CBN Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Mrs. Emem Usoro, appreciated the Governor for identifying with them at the retreat and assured the CBN team of a rewarding and memorable retreat holding in her State.

Members of the State’s Executive Council and other dignitaries accompanied the governor to the event.