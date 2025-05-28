Ghana Cargo Technical Committee Pays Study Visit to NIA

Ebere Nwoji

A team of Ghana Cargo Technical Committee, comprising representatives from various insurance bodies in the country’s insurance sector recently paid a tour visit to the secretariat of umbrella body of Nigerian Insurance underwriters, the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

Those on the tour visit include members of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Ghana Insurance Association (GIA), Ghana Shippers Association (GSA), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)and the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS), of Ghana.

The Ghana Cargo Technical team was received at the Insurers House in Victoria Island, Lagos by the management of the NIA led by the Director-General, Mrs Bola Odukale, officials of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) led by Dr Julius Odidi,Head of Lagos Control Office, NAICOM, and executive members of the NIA Marine Offices Committee (NIA-MOC).

A statement signed by the Head, Corp.Comm/Brand Management, NIA, Mrs Ajoke Adeyemi said the primary objective of the educational tour was to gain insights into the operations of compulsory cargo insurance in Nigeria.

She said the meeting provided an opportunity for the Ghana Cargo Technical Committee to understand the processes, challenges, successes, and expectations regarding marine insurance business in Nigeria.

The visit was also an opportunity for the Ghana Cargo Technical Committee and the NIA team to discuss the intricacies of cargo insurance, share experiences, and explore potential collaboration.