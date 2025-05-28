From Frustration to Flexibility: The Platform Making Space Rentals Easier in Nigeria

samu Ekhator and Okoh Gloria

For over two years, Amb. Temitayo Ogunrinde (Founder, Flex Spacez Ltd) explored one critical question: How can we reduce operational costs for small businesses and startups in Nigeria, especially when rent remains one of their biggest burdens?

That search led to a deeper realisation — access to flexible, affordable, and secure spaces is a challenge not just for business owners, but for everyday people.

Whether it’s someone launching a new venture, a freelancer needing a quiet spot to work, or a creative planning a shoot, finding the right space in Nigeria often feels more difficult than it should be.

During this period, a friend of Temitayo, who was visiting Nigeria from the UK, needed a short-let apartment in Lagos. The request was simple enough: a clean, cosy space for a few days.

But what followed was a frustrating maze of unreliable listings, endless back-and-forth calls, inflated prices, and spaces that didn’t match expectations. That moment didn’t just frustrate; it confirmed what Ogunrinde had seen over and over again. In Nigeria, accessing the right space whether for business or short stays, is needlessly hard.

That experience, coupled with a lack of structured, tech-driven rental solutions, inspired the birth of FlexSpacez, a digital platform designed to simplify short-term renting across Nigeria. The platform brings together years of research, real-life experience, and a single, clear mission: to make space more accessible, more flexible, and more secure for everyone.

With FlexSpacez, individuals and businesses can now discover and book spaces for days or weeks, without the usual agent drama, hidden fees, or long-term commitments that have traditionally weighed down the process. From side hustlers and freelancers to travelling professionals and growing startups, the platform caters to Nigeria’s increasingly mobile and agile economy.

Some of the space types available on FlexSpacez include:

● Private offices and coworking hubs for meetings or remote work.

● Studios for photography, videography, and content creation.

● Short-term (or short-let) apartments and cosy stays for business travellers and guests.

● Event venues for workshops, seminars, and social gatherings.

● Pop-up retail booths for test sales, exhibitions, or product launches.

Hosts are verified using national ID tools like NIN and BVN, and every space listed is reviewed for quality and safety. Renters benefit from transparent, upfront pricing; no surprises. And for

property owners, FlexSpacez offers peace of mind with Flexsafe coverage, allowing them to monetise idle spaces confidently and safely.

But beyond accessibility and ease, FlexSpacez is on a bigger mission to unlock opportunity through access. The goal is to connect the dots between underutilised spaces and unmet

demand, empowering space owners to earn more while enabling people to do more.

“We’re not just solving a real estate problem,” Temitayo explains. “We’re removing barriers, giving everyday Nigerians the room they need to work, grow, create, and live on their own terms.”

As Nigeria’s creative, tech, and small business scenes continue to expand, so does the need for infrastructure that supports flexibility. Today, more people are building businesses from laptops, managing teams from home, and selling products without owning a storefront.

The idea of renting a permanent space just doesn’t make sense for everyone, and that’s what FlexSpacez is fixing. It’s not just a platform. It’s a system built to match how people actually live,work, and build in today’s world: fast-paced, mobile, and on-demand.

Whether you’re launching a new brand in Abuja, hosting a training session in Port Harcourt, visiting Lagos for work, or simply need a temporary space that works in Benin City, FlexSpacez gives you the power to do it, stress-free.

Join the flexible rental revolution. Visit www.flexspacez.com or follow FlexSpacez on social media for updates, news, and launch announcements.