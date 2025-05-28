Empowerment Forum Celebrates Children’s Day with Community Outreach

In commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day celebration, the Center for Transformative Action and Empowerment Forum embarked on a community outreach programme, distributing food and drinks to children in need in two communities in Lagos State.

The outreach team, led by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Omobolaji Fati, visited the Idi-Araba community, where hundreds of children received food bags.

The team engaged with community leaders, explaining the rationale behind the gesture and emphasizing the importance of supporting vulnerable children.

In a similar vein, the team also visited the Ebute Meta axis of the state, distributing food bags to hundreds of children in the area.

According to Fati, “This outreach programme is our humble contribution to alleviating the current hardship faced by many families, particularly street children. We recognize that Children’s Day is a special occasion, but our commitment to supporting the downtrodden will not be limited to special days. This is just the beginning of our ongoing sustainable efforts to make a positive impact in our communities.”

The Center for Transformative Action and Empowerment Forum remains committed to its mission of empowering marginalized communities and promoting transformative change.