Emefiele Seeks Forensic Expert to Scrutinise $17m WhatsApp Evidence in Fraud Trial

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, asked the Lagos Special Offences Court for permission to engage a forensic expert to examine a handset device used to extract WhatsApp conversations presented as evidence in his ongoing trial for alleged $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion fraud.

Emefiele and his co-defendant, Henry Omoile, face a 19-count charge bordering on money laundering and fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused Emefiele of receiving $17,100,000 from a businessman, Raja Punjab through an intermediary, Monday Osazuwa, as a reward for facilitating foreign exchange allocations from the CBN.

During yesterday’s proceedings, EFCC operative Alvan Gurumnaan testified that between September 2020 and June 2, 2023, just days before Emefiele’s suspension as CBN Governor, the former Governor of the apex bank allegedly received multiple payments totaling $17.1 million via Osazuwa.

Gurumnaan claimed that Osazuwa delivered the funds to Emefiele’s residence, where they were handed to Omoile.

The EFCC, represented by lead prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), sought to admit WhatsApp printouts of conversations between Punjab and his employer as evidence.

Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), did not object to the tendering of the device and printouts but insisted that the defence should have the right to inspect the device personally or through a forensic expert to verify the authenticity of the messages.

Ojo argued that the defence must confirm whether the printouts genuinely originated from Punjab’s phone and whether the conversations were complete.

The prosecution, however, objected to the oral application, urging the court to direct the defence to file a formal application.

Yinka Kotoye (SAN), counsel to the second defendant, Omoile, also reminded the court that the defence had previously requested access to the device, but the prosecution had not provided it.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Rahman Oshodi ordered the defence to file a formal application seeking leave to call a forensic expert to examine the device (an iPhone 2) and the printouts.

Earlier in his testimony, Gurumnaan, an Assistant Commander with the EFCC, said he joined the agency in 2008, and had been involved in various investigations, arrests, and intelligence gathering.

He confirmed that several intelligence reports alleging abuse of office, gratification, and living above means were received against Emefiele during his tenure as CBN Governor, prompting investigations by his team.

Gurumnaan stated that letters were sent to the CBN, Code of Conduct Bureau, Corporate Affairs Commission, and several commercial banks during the course of the investigation, with some CBN staff interviewed both in Abuja and Lagos.

Justice Oshodi adjourned further hearing to October 7, 8, and 9, 2025.