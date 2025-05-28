Edo PDP Condemns Looming Breakdown of Law and Order in Benin City

•Canvasses responsive leadership

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it is deeply concerned about the unfortunate incidents that have occurred in Benin City in the last 48hours where an altercation between some youths and law enforcement officers escalated into violence.

According to reports, the unrest was triggered by allegations of police extortion, brutality, and indiscriminate arrests.

As a result, over the past few weeks, palpable tension has gripped Benin City and its environs, largely due to what many perceive as the unchecked actions of the law enforcement officers under the guise of combating cultism and cyber-crime.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Edo State PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris’ Nehikhare, noted the party believes it is the carte blanche given the law enforcement agencies in the fight against these menace that is enabling the overreach, abuse of power, and gross violations of citizens’ rights.

“While we unequivocally condemn the attack on law enforcement officers — as it undermines public order and the rule of law — we must equally hold the government accountable for creating the environment that has bred fear, mistrust, and unrest among our people. Violence, from any quarter, is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of a peaceful and law-abiding society that Edo State is known for.

“Edo demands leadership that prioritize the safety, dignity, and rights of all her people. We condemn directives to security agencies that only served to exacerbate tensions and inflame passions, rather than calm the situation.

“Leadership is not about issuing threats from behind podiums or playing politics with the lives and properties of citizens. It is about accountability, restraint, and providing a steady hand in times of crisis.

“The government must engage stakeholders, including community leaders, civil society, and security agencies, to urgently de-escalate the situation and restore trust between the people and those charged with protecting them.

“The Edo PDP stands for peace, justice, and the protection of all citizens. We call for an immediate investigation into the incidents of the last 48 hours”, the statement concluded.